Obituaries 09-23-2020

Edward William Merrick

Longtime Member of Revere Moose

The angels came on Sept. 16 and took another soul to heaven. Edward ‘Eddie’ William Merrick, 77, died peacefully in his sleep after suffering years of COPD.

The son of the late Edward and Loretta (Thompson) Merrick, Mr. Merrick grew up in Charlestown and moved to Revere where he met his wife, Lucille and raised his family before moving to Peabody.

Eddie worked many jobs as a young man, he drove taxis, was employed with the city, worked as a special police officer in Revere, oversaw security at Revere Drive-in and Revere flea markets and worked at the Essex County Sheriff’s Dept. He finished his career as head of security for Showcase Cinemas. He enjoyed law enforcement activities and was a member of the Revere Moose Club for many years.

Eddie leaves his wife of 56 years, Lucille (Spagnolo) Merrick of Peabody, his two daughters, Dawn Grant of Middleton and Carrie Merrick Callahan of Danvers, a son Edward W. Merrick, Jr., of Peabody and his fiancé, Jenn. He also leaves four grandchildren, Kaycee and Erin Grant of Middleton and Emma and Drew Callahan of Danvers. He was the brother of Karen Anderson and her husband, Gene of Somerville. Eddie was predeceased by two sons-in-law, Michael Grant and Philip Callahan and a sister, Barbara McHugh. He has many nieces and nephews and leaves his special companion, Pearl the dog. He had a great life and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton. Burial will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Eddie’s name to Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., B102, Danvers MA 01923. To leave a condolence, kindly visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.

Marie Goldspring

Retired Waitress

Marie A. (Correale) Goldspring of East Boston passed away on Sept. 16.

For many years, Marie worked as a waitress at the 1800 Club in East Boston, finishing her career at Brother’s Restaurant in Winthrop.

The devoted mother of MaryAnn Barbarisi and her husband, Richard of Winthrop, Joseph Goldspring and his wife, Cynthia Goldspring, she was the former wife of Joseph Goldspring Sr., dear sister of Carmella Calvino and Dorothy Gobiel of West Peabody and the late Anthony Correale, Domenic Correale Jr., Ralph Correale and Phyllis Curtis, loving grandmother of Danelle, Melanie, Richard Barbarisi II and Rebecca Goldspring; cherished great-grandmother of Nicholas, Jessica, Adyana, Sydney and Kaleigh and doting great-great grandmother of Isaiah.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, East Boston. wInterment services were private. As suggested by the family, you may send flowers or make a memorial donation in Marie’s name to American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street Framingham MA 01701 https://www.cancer.org/ or to All Care VNA, Hospice and Home Care 210 Market Street Lynn MA 01901 https://allcare.org/donate/. For many years, Marie worked as a waitress at the 1800 Club in East Boston. Finishing her career at Brother’s Restaurant in Winthrop. For more info www.ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990.

Carl Christie, Jr.

Retiree of Former Revere Memorial Hospital and West Lynn Creamery

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Carl W. “Sonny” Christie, Jr., who passed following a long illness on Friday, Sept. 11 at Boston’s Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Interment will be held privately. Due to the pandemic, visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are directed to report directly to St. Anthony’s Church, masks must be worn at church and social distancing maintained.

Born in Chelsea, he was a lifelong Revere resident and a member of the graduating Class of 1968 of Revere High School.

Early on, as a young man, while still a student at Revere High, he worked for the former Revere Memorial Hospital until the hospital closed. He then began a 15-year career with the former West Lynn Creamery as a Truck Driver.

Carl “Sonny” never married and remained with his parents until their deaths at which time, he made his home with his sister, Lee C. Nugent-Rorie.

“Sonny” was the beloved son of the late, Carl W. Christie, Sr. and the late Doris A. (Dolan) Christie, the cherished brother to Lee C. Nugent-Rorie & her husband, Dennis S. Rorie & Martin J. Christie & his wife Margaret, all of Revere, Doris A. Jaeger & her husband, Dennis & William C. Christie & his wife, Michelle, all of Cape Coral, Florida & the late Richard F. Christie. He is also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Doreen A. Christie of Revere, seven faithful nieces, four caring nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere is honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Henry Cataldo

Will be Missed

Henry J. Cataldo, 72, of Revere passed away on Sept. 9 after a long illness.

Henry enjoyed watching sports and visiting with family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of Revere, and a graduate of Revere High School. He kept in touch with many of his friends. Despite his illness, he fought until his death to live his life on his own terms. He will be missed.

The cherished son of the late Gennarino and Mary (Torre) Cataldo, he was the longtime companion of Elaine Brown of Tewksbury, her son, Christopher and Christopher’s daughter, Meredith; dear brother of Carol Leonard and her husband, Thomas of Westwood, Rosemary Dulude of Revere, Michael Cataldo and his wife, Pamela of Scottsdale and Robert and Susan Cataldo of Scottsdale.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews who have happy memories of him.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, graveside services will be limited to 25 people. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry’s name to the American Heart Association. the National Kidney Foundation, or the American Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151.

Florence Dixon

Homemaker and Century Security Systems Office Manager

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and restrictions for Florence M. “Flo” (Clifford) Dixon, 84, who died suddenly on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Interment was in the Mt. Tabor Masonic Lot Section of Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Flo was a lifelong Revere resident. She was born, raised and educated in Revere Schools and worked as a waitress at the Howard Johnson’s located at Northgate in Revere for several years.

She was vibrant and witty and people loved her personality.

She married the love of her life, James E. Dixon, on July 6, 1957 and the couple remained in Revere where they raised three children. Flo was a dedicated mother and wife who took great pride in her home and children. She was fastidious about how she maintained her home inside and out.

She loved her role as Mom but loved being a grandmother even more. Family celebrations were always at Nana’s. For many years, Flo worked alongside her husband, managing the family business, Century Security Systems, Inc. of Revere. She answered calls, made appointments, managed the books and did whatever was necessary for the day to day operation from 1974 until her husband’s death in 2015.

Flo continued to carry on many of her family traditions and loved being surrounded by her family for any occasion. Her legacy is her family and she demonstrated her love in many ways.

The devoted wife of the late James E. Dixon, Sr for 58 years, she was the loving mother of Karen M. Dyer and her husband, Garry, James E. Dixon, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, all of Revere and Scott E. Dixon and his wife, Judith of Lynn; cherished Nana of Nicole M. Corrao of Revere, Michael K. Corrao and his wife, Kristen of Elliot, ME, Melissa A. Vitas and her husband, Lucas of Windham, NH, Christopher J. Dixon, Katherine E. Dixon, both of Revere, Scott E. Dixon, Jr. and his wife, Chantale of Stoneham and Allison A. Dixon of Lynn; adored great nana of Zoe, Lillianna and Ella; dear sister of Robert Clifford and his late wife, Lucy of Mansfield, John “Jack” Clifford and his wife, Lucille of Winthrop and Edmund Clifford, Jr. of North Andover. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals, 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN.38105.

To send online condolences visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements were placed in the care & direction of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Rita Tentindo

Dedicated Wife, Mother and Daughter

Rita M. (Citro) Tentindo of Revere died peacefully at home on Sept. 15 surrounded by her family and with her husband of 70 years by her side. She was 92 years old.

Born in East Boston to Italian Immigrants, Michelina and Carmine Citro, she moved with her family to Chelsea where she grew up with four brothers and attended St. Rose and Shurtleff Schools. She left school after 9th grade to support her family.

She met George Tentindo at her 21st birthday party. They married in 1950 and with their three children moved to Revere in 1959. Although she lived in Revere for 58 years, she was a Chelsea girl at heart and told many colorful stories of her youth there. In 2017, she and George moved to Lexington to live with their daughter.

Rita was a dedicated wife, mother and daughter caring for her family throughout her life. She and George raised their children and created a loving and beautiful home on Victoria Street in Revere. She was known for her delicious and creative cooking, making Italian dishes by instinct and often using the fresh tomatoes that grew in their garden. She enjoyed gardening and collecting antique glassware and china. Throughout her life, she worked outside the home as a seamstress and waitress. Having missed so much of her education herself, she placed extra value on education for her children.

Rita had a vibrant personality, a gregarious nature and was extremely social. She was not afraid to chat up anybody. She had a generous heart and supported many charities. She was resilient and resourceful, traits born of hard work and sacrifice.

She is survived by her husband George of Revere, their three children: Dr. Christine Tentindo of Marblehead, Vincent (and Marylyn) Tentindo of Marblehead; and Nancy (and Daniel Finkelman) of Lexington; five grandchildren: Michael Tentindo (and Ajisa Liti) of Boston; Mark (and Jaleesa) Tentindo of Marblehead; Will Tentindo of Los Angeles; and Amy and Sarah Finkelman of Lexington; and two great-grandchildren Hunter and Amelia Tentindo of Marblehead. She is also survived by her brother, Romolo (and Jennie) Citro of Burlington; her godson, Thomas (and Gina) Maniscalco of Danvers; and her dear friend, Janet Maniscalco of Chelsea.

Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, Ma 02151. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please sign the guestbook or share a memory, www.buonfiglio.com. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rita’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Anthony Lanci, Sr.

A Hero Who Died the Same Way He Lived, with Passion and Vigor

Anthony Lanci, Sr., 74, of Chelsea passed away on September 18 from a heart attack while battling his house fire.

Tony was born in Caldari, Italy, immigrated to the United States in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Chelsea. He was a baker, master carpenter and a jack of all trades.

In Tony’s younger years, he enjoyed karate and succeeded in achieving 3rd degree black belt status. He was an avid Harley Davidson and classic car collector. He nurtured his family, helped every neighbor, rescued animals and could grow a garden anyone would be envious of. He was a hero who died the same way he lived, with passion and vigor. Tony. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.

Tony was the beloved son of the late Malvina Palermo and Vincenzo Lanci. He is forever loved and survived by: Robin Raymondi, his longtime love of 18 years; children: Gina and her husband, David; Anthony and his wife, Kathy; Michael and his spouse, Melissa; Lindsey and her husband, Eli and stepsons, Blane and Bobby; grandchildren: Kailey, Milana, Liana, Michael, Christian, Nicholas, Kayley, Steven and David; sisters: Mary Spathanas of Holbrook and Gabriella Hamilton of Chelsea; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. followed by a private Prayer Service for the immediate family only. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Please make your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects.