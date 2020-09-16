The Fish That Didn’t Get Away: A Monster Catch for a Revere Teen

By Melissa Moore

While most kids have seen life come to a halt due to Covid 19, a 14 year old Revere teenager found a way to safely keep busy. And busy in a very impressive way! Ollie Svendsen, a recent graduate of the Rumney Marsh Academy and incoming freshman at Revere High School, has taken to the high seas during the pandemic. Ollie, who grew up on boats and is an avid fisherman, made quite the catch off shore near the Point of Pines recently.

Ollie Svendsen and J.P. Nowicki measuring their 50 inch striped bass caught in the waters

of Revere Beach.

Svendsen, while on a fishing excursion with his dad, Carl, and friend, J.P. Nowicki, reeled in what he called a “monster” 50 inch, 48 pound striped bass. Ollie, a hockey player for the East Coast Jr. Patriots and Revere High School and a RYBS Babe Ruth player, said, “When I first started fighting it, I didn’t think it was a big fish. But when it got close to the boat I realized it was a monster.” The largest striped bass caught locally, 81 pounds and 54 inches long, was off the coast of Westbrook, CT in August 2011. Ollie hopes to make another monster catch before boating season ends in October.