News Briefs

MassDOT Advisory: Upcoming Lane Shifts on RTE 1

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that during the overnight hours on Wednesday, September 2, roadway configuration changes and Route 1 northbound lane shifts took place in the work zone where the Chelsea Viaduct is being rehabilitated. Work was to begin after 9 p.m. and to finish before 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 3.

Once the shift is complete, northbound traffic will be split into two lanes with the work zone between them from approximately the Fourth Street off-ramp (opposite the Walnut Street Synagogue) to the Sixth Street on-ramp (opposite the Logan Airport Marriott Residence Inn).

This operation was weather dependent. In the event of inclement weather on Wednesday, September 2, the operation will take place overnight on Thursday, September 3, into early morning on Friday, September 4.

This traffic shift will allow for a continuous work zone throughout the project area and facilitate necessary bridge deck repairs and safety improvements. Following the shift, two southbound lanes will be available on Route 1 during all peak periods.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone.

Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, tempo-rary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations.

Zenith Lodge #42 Odd Fellows of Winthrop

Located at 196 Winthrop Street in Winthrop will be hosting a Flu Vaccine Clinic, sponsored by CVS of Winthrop at 3 Woodeside Avenue. The clinic is open to the general public, and will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 10am until 4pm at the lodge located at 196 Winthrop Street in Winthrop. For further information on this event, contact Gerri Gatchell at 617-455-8212 or Kelly McCory at CVS 617-846-9155. The vaccines are covered by most the individuals health insurance plans, please check prior to arrival on the day of the clinic.