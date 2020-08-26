Fundraising in State Rep. Race is brisk

The state representative race between candidates, Revere Councilor Jessica Giannino and Joseph Gravellese is seeing some brisk fundraising and expenditures.

Candidate Jessica Giannino, a City Councillor in Revere, has $42,680 on hand after a banner month of July where she raised $24,458. In July, she spent $15,621 on the campaign as well.

Candidate Joe Gravellese now has $4,884 on hand, but raised $8,761 in July. He spent $6,092 on the campaign in the month.

That race will also be decided on Sept. 1 in the Democratic Primary and fills the seat that is being vacated by Rep. RoseLee Vincent. The 16th Suffolk County seat includes parts of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus.