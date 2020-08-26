2020 Census: Get Out the Count Mini Grant Deadline Approaching

The Census is in final stage of conducting the once-a-decade population count of everyone living in the United States. Households can still respond now by responding online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received. Households can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

Revere’s current response rate is 54.3%. In 2010, the final self-response was 62.8%. The U.S. Constitution requires that every person living in the United States is counted every 10 years. The numbers are used to allocate government representation and resources for the following decade. Revere will lose millions of dollars in federal funding for each adult and child that is not counted. Each completed Census survey equals $2,372 of Federal Funding for each Massachusetts resident (GWIPP, GWU, Counting for Dollars 2020). Revere has the opportunity to receive $23,720,000 for every 10,000 people counted.

Can you help spread the word that the 2020 Census is safe, easy, and confidential? Can you help increase our response rate? If you answered yes, the Revere Counts Complete Count Committee would like to support your efforts through our 2020 Census Response Grant Program. We have $20,000 available for local partners to improve or increase Get Out The Count activities in order to reach historically under counted communities and hard-to-count communities. Online applications are due on Sunday, August 30th. Grantees must spend all funds by or before September 30th.

For further details and the application for the 2020 Census Response Grant Program visit: http://tiny.cc/RevereCounts For questions contact [email protected] or call Revere 3-1-1.