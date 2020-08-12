News Briefs

Georgianna Hagstrom Retiring From RPL After Three Decades

For more than three decades, Georgianna Hagstrom has been a welcoming face to thousands of library patrons. She has served at her desk downstairs in the Children’s room as host to many wonderful, educational and engaging programs over the years. After bringing up five children with her late husband Tom, Georgianna decided in December of 1988, to put her name in for an open position at the library. From that point on, the Revere Public Library was a delightfully, rewarding part of her life. Her exceptionally sweet demeanor and her passion for helping others has always been evident through her work at the library. She especially enjoyed sharing her love of children’s literature with her nine grandchildren. Georgianna cherished the Baby-time program as well. She relished meeting all the new families, especially the new babies in our community. Throughout the years, she helped many patrons, young and old, with her kind heart, always bringing a smile to everyone she met.

Georgianna A. Hagstrom.

Congratulations Georgianna! Thank you for your dedicated service and commitment over the last 31 years. The library will miss you!

Boston Carmen’s Local 589 Endorses Giannino for State Rep.

On Tuesday, the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“It is with great pleasure the Executive Board and Membership of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, AFL/CIO-CLC endorses Jessica Giannino’s campaign for State Representative,” said John Clancy, ATU Local 589 Recording Secretary. “The Carmen’s Union feels fortunate to have a friend of your stature in the race and we know you will be a great asset to the working men and women in your District..”

The Amalgamated Transit Union, of which Local 589 is a part, is the largest labor organization representing transit workers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1892, the ATU today is comprised of over 180,000 members in 270 local unions spread across 46 states and nine provinces. The Carmen’s Union represents over 5,900 workers at the MBTA.

“Having the support of Local 589 as I campaign for State Representative is an honor to say the least,” said Giannino. “Public transportation is a necessity in the Commonwealth. I will continue to advocate for better transit, and that starts with making sure the MBTA workers have the resources they need to constantly improve services.”

Painters DC 35 Endorses Giannino for State Rep.

On Wednesday, the Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 35 endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“District Council 35 is pleased to endorse Jessica Giannino for State Representative,” said Jeff Sullivan, DC 35 Business Manager. “We appreciate Jessica’s support and advocacy on behalf of working families in Massachusetts and know she will continue to focus on issues that matter to the district.”

District Council 35 is an organization of approximately 4,000 members in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island. They are affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, AFL-CIO.

“I’m so proud to have the endorsement of Painters District Council 35,” said Giannino. “Having come from a family full of dedicated public servants and union members, I am very appreciative to have their support during my campaign for State Representative, and will continue putting the community first once elected.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Clark Secures Airplane Noise Reduction Measure

Highlighting the collaboration between the state and federal delegation, Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05), Massachusetts House Speaker Bob DeLeo, and State Sen. Joe Boncore (First Suffolk & Middlesex) announced that the Federal Appropriations bill passed by the House of Representatives on July 31, 2020, included a mandate directing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to update certain outdated airplane noise insulation installed in households over 27 years ago. Congresswoman Clark utilized her position on the Appropriations Committee to secure the inclusion of this noise mitigation measure after ongoing efforts from both the federal and state offices to work with residents concerned about aging noise insulation and the impact of aviation noise.

“Residents near Logan Airport have endured far too many sleepless nights due to the high level of aviation noise in their communities. They shouldn’t be on the hook financially to replace outdated federally funded noise insulation when this equipment reaches the end of its useful life,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark MA (MA-5). “Speaker DeLeo, Senator Boncore, and I regularly discuss ways we can collaboratively resolve local issues, and this legislative achievement is the latest in a series of steps we’ve taken together to address this pressing concern for residents who deal with airplane noise on a daily basis.”

“Our collaborative work with the Massachusetts congressional delegation produced results for local communities surrounding Logan Airport, including Winthrop and Revere, for those residents who live with the daily effects of airplane noise,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D – Winthrop). “This is welcome relief to residents, especially those in older homes, and I’m grateful to Congresswoman Clark for her leadership on this issue, and I thank Senator Boncore for his ongoing partnership.”

“Residents will now have the opportunity to obtain new windows that meet today’s standards for sound insulation,” said State Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop). “When Congresswoman Clark asked how to best meet local needs, Speaker DeLeo and I agreed that ensuring residents are safe and comfortable in their homes was of utmost importance. Thank you also to the countless members of our community, led by the Airport Hazards Committee, who reached out directly to raise these issues and ensure awareness for environmental justice.”

Over the last several decades, residents in certain communities surrounding Logan Airport were provided federally funded noise mitigation insulation to reduce the impact of aviation noise pollution. That sound mitigation insulation is now aging. The Appropriations bill directs the FAA to consider noise reduction equipment installed prior to 1993 to be “unmitigated” and to permit all affected residences with old and obsolete mitigation measures to be eligible for new insulation. In 2018, the federal and state offices worked together to secure a mandate in the FY19 Omnibus Appropriations bill requiring the FAA to study how to address aging airport noise mitigation insulation and fund an additional 8 field staff positions at the FAA dedicated to addressing aviation noise.