News Donates to St. Mary’s by Journal Staff • August 12, 2020 • 0 Comments The Men’s Holy Name Society of St Mary’s provided $2500 to Father John Sheridan and St Mary’s Church. The money is to offset some of the collection shortages because of the decrease in mass attendance due to the pandemic. Pictured are HNS secretary Tom Copeland, Father John Sheridan, and HNS President Rick Freni. Not pictured but in attendance at mass for the presentation were HNS members Sal Ternullo, Ricky Serino, Bob White, Cosmo Dilegro, Sonny Camaratta, and Dennis Irvin.