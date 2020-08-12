News Class of 2020 Rolls Out by Journal Staff • August 12, 2020 • 0 Comments The first of over 400 from the RHS Class of 2020, Halima Belouazani arrives at City Hall to receive her diploma. Olivia Freni, graduated as a member of the RHS Class of 2020. Olivia graced many RHS events with her fantastic rendition of the National Anthem. Jason Acosta, President of the RHS Graduating Class of 2020, gets his 15 minutes of fame after receiving his RHS diploma with a TV interview in front of city hall. The RHS Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Nicholas Laws received his diploma at Revere City Hall last Tuesday afternoon.