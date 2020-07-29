News Briefs

Revere Fire Fighters Local 926 Endorses Councilor Giannino for State Rep

The Revere Fire Fighters Local 926 of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012. This is a very personal endorsement for Jessica as her uncle is and her grandfather was a member of the Revere Fire Department with over 40 years of combined service.

“Revere Local 926 recognizes Jessica’s commitment to the Community. We know she is the best Candidate to represent the needs of our City and the firefighters across the state on Beacon Hill.” said Kevin O’Hara, Local 926 President. “We are grateful for her consistent support of our profession and look forward to working alongside her on issues that matter to the district.”

Local 926, an affiliate of IAFF, represents all fire fighters of the Revere Fire Department.

“Coming from a deep-rooted family full of dedicated public servants and union members, I am ecstatic to have the support of Local 926,” said Giannino. “With the help of the Revere Fire Fighters, many of whom I’ve known for most of my life, I will ensure that the 16th Suffolk District is represented by someone who believes passionately in putting the community first. We will go to all corners of the district and reach as many voters as possible before the September primary.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Revere Senior News

MVES/ Massachusetts Senior’s Farmer Market Nutrition Program vouchers will be available for distribution on Friday, August 7 at noon at the American Legion Lawn, 249 Broadway. This program has a limited number of vouchers. Senior Revere residents must be at least 60 years of age and meet income guidelines. All applicants must be present to fill out paperwork.

If you cannot be present on August 7, you must fill out an application with a proxy form. Please call 781-286-8156 for any questions concerning this program.

Exercise Programs can be viewed on RCN channel 3/613 and Comcast channel 8/1072. You can also find programs on You Tube Fitness Playlist and The Senior FYI playlist.

Bill – Tai Chi– Mon. & Tue. 9:00a.m./Thur. at 10:00 a.m.; Sharon – Core & Balance– Mon., Wed., & Fri. at 10:00 a.m. and Yoga –Mon., Wed. & Fri. at 11:00 a.m.; Aimee -Combo-Tues. @ 10:00 a.m., Thur. at 11:00 a.m. and Fri. at 9:00 a.m. and Aimee – Zumba– Tue. at 11:00 a.m. and Wed. at 9:00 a.m.

The Senior FYI Schedule is Tuesday at 6 p.m., Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and Friday at 8:00 a.m. Would you like to be a guest on our Senior FYI show? Call 781-286-8156 to schedule your appearance.

New Pop up Produce Monday’s in August, Rumney Marsh Academy, 140 American Legion Highway, 3 p.m.-5:30p.m. While supplies last. Pre-registration is required for pick-up. You may sign up at revere.org (Covid-19 food assistance), for further assistance contact 311 or 781-286-8156. Sponsored by City of Revere/Revere on The Move.

East Boston Savings Bank Opens Three New Branches

East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) has opened new branches in Salem and Woburn and is targeting a late summer opening of EBSB’s third branch in Brookline.

“We are very excited to be expanding our footprint within these communities. All these locations coincide with our strategy to penetrate lucrative high-density markets and expand the EBSB franchise that has a strong community banking history” said Richard Gavegnano, Chairman, President and CEO of East Boston Savings Bank. “We are proud to be part of these great communities and look forward to establishing new relationships and enhancing existing ones.”

The opening of the Salem branch, located on the corner of New Derby and Washington Streets, marks a continuation of EBSB’s expansion to the North Shore. Located on Route 114, the location is ideal as it provides great visibility and is accessible to public transportation (busses and commuter rail.) With $32 million in deposits and more than $76 million in loans, the bank already conducts a substantial amount of business in Salem and see’s great potential to expand its customer base due to the many nearby small businesses.

The Woburn location at 331 Montvale Avenue is ideal as it provides great visibility and is accessible to the heavily traveled commuter Route 93. Located just off exit 3 south, the branch is equipped with a drive-up window and drive-up ATM. “In Woburn and we see great potential to expand our customer base due to the many residential neighborhoods and businesses in the area.” says Gavegnano.

The Bank’s third Brookline branch is located at 473 Harvard Street. The site of a former Starbucks, it’s only a 6-minute walk from the MBTA’s Green Line “B-branch” Harvard Avenue stop. “With a significant deposit base from our two other Brookline branches at 1050 and 1441 Beacon Street, the Harvard Street location allows us to service a more densely populated area of the community.” says Gavegnano. This branch is targeted to open in mid-September.

Founded in 1848, East Boston Savings Bank operates 40 full-service branches including a Mobile Banking Unit in the greater Boston metropolitan area. EBSB offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties. As a member of both the FDIC and Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF) all deposits are insured in full.