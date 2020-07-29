Revere Dem. Comm. will Meet Aug. 15 for Endorsements

The Revere Democratic City Committee (RDCC) will meet on Saturday, Aug. 15 to determine which candidates the Committee will endorse in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary.

Dimple Rana, chair of the RDCC, said the Committee is inviting the two Democratic candidates for State Representative – Joseph Gravellese and Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, and the two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senator – Sen. Edward Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III – to appear at an Aug. 11 Zoom forum to speak to the RDCC about their respective candidacies.

The candidates’ forum, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., will be shown live on Zoom and the public is invited.

“We’ll listen to the candidates [on Aug. 11] and then meet on Saturday, Aug. 15 [from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.] to make our endorsements,” said Rana.