News Holy Name Society Awards Scholarships by Journal Staff • July 21, 2020 • 0 Comments This past Sunday, The Men’s Holy Name Society of St Mary’s awarded Olivia Freni and Garrett Nelson each $500 scholarships for college. Olivia is a 2020 Revere High School graduate and member of the National Honor Society. Garrett is a 2020 Catholic Memorial graduate and also a member of the National Honor Society. Olivia will be attending Salem State University this fall. Garrett will be attending Fairfield this fall. Presenting the awards were Holy Name members Richard Serino and Bob White. Pictured left to right are Father John Sheridan, Garrett Nelson, Bob White, Olivia Freni, and Richard Serino.