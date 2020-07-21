It’s Official: Amazon Delivery Station Opens Here

Amazon’s new delivery station in Revere will officially open for business this week. A proud Mayor Brian Arrigo said, “Amazon’s new delivery station is a welcome addition to the city of Revere. With our job base expected to double over the next 20 years, our focus is to do everything we can to prepare Revere residents for jobs right here in their own city, and to help connect them to new industries and opportunities, like the ones available at Amazon now.”

The new facility will fill an 800,000 square-foot building (approximately 300,000 of which will be used for parking).

The delivery station at 135 American Legion Highway will create more than 200 full-time and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers. Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. For more information about open positions, visit https://www.amazon.jobs/

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com

In celebration of the Revere station launch, Amazon assembled 30 care packages for frontline workers and delivered them to staff at Melrose-Wakefield and Salem Hospitals, Revere and Malden Fire Departments, and Cataldo. The baskets included an assortment of locally sourced jams, jellies, salsas, candy and honey from farms and beekeepers on the North Shore of Massachusetts and were topped off with individually wrapped snacks.

Statement from State Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop)

“The opening of Amazon’s new delivery station in Revere is a welcomed addition to the community. We are excited by the more than 200 job opportunities made possible by this new facility. Especially now, as our community gets back on our feet following the impacts of COVID-19, opportunities to move towards economic recovery are incredibly important. I look forward to this community partnership that will benefit not just the city of Revere, but our entire region.”

Statement from House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo

“I’m excited that Amazon is bringing hundreds of jobs to the city of Revere. Especially in these tough economic times, this level of job creation will boost the economy and provide employment opportunities to many in the local community.”