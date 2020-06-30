Police Briefs 07-01-2020

Weekly Crime Report

The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the following dates:

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

0001: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace.

0007: Disturbance on Adams St. The officer restored the peace.

0013: Noise disturbance on Morris St. The officer restored the peace.

0014: Noise disturbance on Park Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0035: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0048: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0100: Noise disturbance on Vinal St. The officer restored the peace.

0223: Domestic disturbance on Belle Isle Ave. Officers arrested a 31 year-old Chelsea man on an outstanding warrant.

0242: Disturbance on Adams St. The officer restored the peace.

0449: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0716: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer spoke to the subject.

0853: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on No. Shore Rd. A MV was towed.

0855: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace.

0900: Medical aid on Squire Rd. A MV was towed.

1013: Disturbance on Salem St. The officer will file a report.

1230: Threats on Haith St. The officer restored the peace.

1231: MVA at Squire Rd. and Sigourney St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1235: Domestic disturbance at Emanuel St. and Naples Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1248: Domestic disturbance on School St. The officer restored the peace.

1300: Domestic disturbance at Argyle and Ellington Sts. The officer restored the peace.

1352: Noise disturbance on S. Genesee St. The officer restored the peace.

1401: Noise disturbance on S. Furness St. The officer restored the peace.

1403: Disturbance on Sears St. The officer will file a report.

1405: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1731: Disabled MV on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

1828: Disturbance on Newhall St. The officer restored the peace.

1835: Noise disturbance on Amelia Place. The officer provided assistance.

1844: Disturbance on Bennington St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1854: Disturbance on Avon St. The officer restored the peace.

1855: An officer stopped a MV on State Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1920: Noise disturbance on S. Genesee St. The officer will file a report.

1952: Blocked driveway on Hichborn St. The officer provided assistance.

2001: MVA on Winthrop Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

2044: Domestic disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer will file a report.

2049: Domestic disturbance on Revere St. The officer spoke to the subject.

2129: Landlord-tenant dispute on Broadway. The officer spoke to the subject.

2148: Noise disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer spoke to the subject.

2152: Domestic disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.

2159: Domestic disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2305: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officers arrested Albert V. Fortucci Jr., 65, of 420 Revere Beach Blvd., on charges of assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault & battery upon a family or household member.

2318: Medical aid on Cooledge St. A person was transported to the Whidden Hospital.

2327: Noise disturbance on Spring Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

0047: Noise disturbance on Wolcott Rd. The officer spoke to the subject.

0209: Domestic disturbance on Calumet St. The officers arrested two persons, Laura A. Maiato-Serrano, 48, of Calumet St., on a charge of A&B upon a family or household member, and Robert P. Seaburg, 52, of Waller, Texas, on a charge of A&B upon a family or household member.

0610: Disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer provided assistance.

0618: MVA on Beach St. The officer will file a report.

0818: Domestic disturbance on Ward St. The officer restored the peace.

0914: An officer stopped a MV on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

0948: An officer served a 209A order upon a Rand St. resident.

1034: Domestic disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1040: MVA on Beach St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1044: Medical aid at Nell Rd. and Newhall St. A person was transported to the hospital.

1142: Medical aid on the Revere Beach Parkway. A person was transported to the hospital.

1213: An officer stopped a MV on Pratt Ct. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.

1238: Domestic disturbance on Belle Isle Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1303: Domestic disturbance on Oak Tree Lane. The officer restored the peace.

1405: Medical aid on Cooledge St. A person was transported to the hospital.

1422: Disturbance on Glendale St. The officer restored the peace.

1431: MVA at No. Shore Rd. and Mills Ave. The officer will file a report.

1513: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1515: Missing person at Dolphin Ave. and Eliot Rd. The officer will file a report.

1532: Unwanted person on Squire Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

1611: A 209A order was served upon a Kingman Ave. resident.

1700: Domestic disturbance on Sea Foam Ave. The officer will file a report.

1729: Illegal dumping on Dix St. The officer restored the peace.

1746: A trespass tow was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

1818: Medical aid on Lantern Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

2023: An officer assisted a citizen on Eustis St. and restored the peace.

2030: An officer stopped a MV at James St. and Arlington Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.

2200: Disabled MV at Winthrop Ave. and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

2208: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.

2324: Noise disturbance on Park Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2329: Noise disturbance on Cushman Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2334: An officer stopped a MV on Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.

2344: Suspicious activity on Washington Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2354: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

0021: An officer stopped a MV at Haddon St. and Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.

0030: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0032: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. A MV was towed.

0055: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0153: Disturbance on Overlook Ridge Terrace. The officer will file a report.

0218: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer provided assistance.

0814: An officer stopped a MV on Broadway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

0905: Illegal dumping on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0918: Parking complaint on Fernwood Ave. at Broadway. The MV was towed.

0937: Animal complaint on Revere St. The officer spoke to the subject.

0958: An officer stopped a MV at Sagamore and Neponset Sts. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1014: Domestic disturbance on Warren St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1035: MVA on Malden St. The officer will file a report.

1036: An officer assisted a citizen on Hillside Ave.

1139: A MV was reported stolen on Linehurst Rd. The officer will file a report.

1213: Domestic disturbance on the American Legion Highway. The officer spoke to the subject.

1228: Fraud on Sigourney St. The officer provided assistance.

1317: Medical aid on Broadway. A person was transported to the hospital.

1349: Medical aid on Furlong Drive. A person was transported to the hospital.

1432: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. and Charger St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1437: Unwanted person on No. Shore Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1444: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1448: Medical aid on Shirley Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

1448: Larceny on Endicott Ave. The officer will file a report.

1501: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1529: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.

1534: Parking complaint at Reservoir Ave. and S. Irving St. The officer issued a parking ticket.

1546: An officer assisted a citizen on Burbank St.

1614: An officer assisted a citizen on Squire Rd.

1814: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

2056: Disturbance on Stark Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2146: Shoplifting on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2210: Disturbance on Garfield Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2311: Noise disturbance on Cary Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2352: Animal complaint on Hillside Ave. The officer will file a report.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

0031: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0056: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0056: Domestic disturbance on Shirley Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0522: Domestic disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0703: A trespass tow of a MV on Overlook Ridge Drive was reported.

0815: Unwanted person on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0835: Vandalism on Calumet St. The officer spoke to the subject.

0906: Animal complaint on Bates St. The officer provided assistance.

0959: Unwanted person on Garfield Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1040: Fraud on Cummings Ave. The officer will file a report.

1134: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer spoke to the subject.

1145: MVA on Squire Rd. A person refused transport to the hospital.

1202: Medical aid at Elm St. and Winthrop Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

1220: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1221: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 27 year-old Revere man for the criminal charge of unlicensed operation of a MV.

1225: Threats on Revere St. An officer issued a summons to a 51 year-old Revere man for the criminal charge of malicious destruction of property under $1200.

1258: Animal complaint on Union St. The officer provided assistance.

1314: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer restored the peace.

1414: Domestic disturbance on Lowell St. The officer restored the peace.

1414: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1506: MVA on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.

1522: Disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 38 year-old Revere man for the criminal charges of assault & battery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

1616: MVA at Brown Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1626: Complaint from a Central Ave. resident. The officer restored the peace.

1629: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1638: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1707: Complaint from a Thornton St. resident. The officer restored the peace.

1735: Domestic disturbance on VFW Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

2023: An officer stopped a MV on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

2048: Noise disturbance on Marshall St. The officer restored the peace.

2119: Medical aid on Marshall St. A person was transported to the hospital.

2152: Breaking & entering into a building on Atlantic Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2159: Noise disturbance on Gage Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2205: An officer stopped a MV on North Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2214: Disturbance on Atlantic Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2256: Noise disturbance on Fenno St. The officer restored the peace.

2303: Domestic disturbance on Rice Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2320: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2323: Disabled MV at Copeland Circle. The officer provided assistance.

2328: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2341: Stolen MV reported on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

2351: Lost animal on Norman St. The officer provided assistance.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

0021: Noise disturbance on Hillside Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0038: Noise disturbance on Hyde St. The officer restored the peace.

0143: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0214: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1004: An officer stopped a MV on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1036: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1119: Disturbance on Shirley Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

1223: Disturbance on Reservoir Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1239: Animal complaint on Cecilian Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1255: Animal complaint on Arlington Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1312: A person who had been reported as missing was located on Fenno St.

1322: Animal complaint on Shirley Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1345: A 209A order was served upon a Revere Beach Blvd. resident.

1404: An officer stopped a MV on Trevalley Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1510: An officer stopped a MV at Harris and Eustis Sts. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1535: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1540: MVA with property damage on VFW Parkway. The officer will file a report.

1545: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1556: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1557: Sudden death on Foster St. The officer will file a report.

1604: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1610: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1640: Parking in a handicapped spot on Eastern Ave. The officer issued a parking ticket.

1646: Complaint on Richie Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1725: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1738: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1752: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1804: An officer stopped a MV on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1809: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

1813: Unwanted person on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1816: Harassment on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1840: Larceny on Newhall St. The officer will file a report.

1846: Disturbance on Eliot Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

1852: A harassment prevention order pursuant to c. 258E was served upon a Revere Beach Parkway resident.

1911: Unwanted person on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.

2022: MVA on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer issued a summons to a 25 year-old Lynn man for the criminal charge of reckless operation of a MV and for the civil infraction of a marked lanes violation.

2114: Disturbance on George Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

2138: Disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2152: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2215: An officer stopped a MV at Mahoney Circle for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.

2230: An officer stopped a MV on Beach St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2230: An officer stopped a MV at No. Shore Rd. and Agawam St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2249: An officer stopped a MV on Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.