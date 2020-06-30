Police Briefs 07-01-2020

Weekly Crime Report
The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the following dates:
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
0001: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace.
0007: Disturbance on Adams St. The officer restored the peace.
0013: Noise disturbance on Morris St. The officer restored the peace.
0014: Noise disturbance on Park Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0035: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0048: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0100: Noise disturbance on Vinal St. The officer restored the peace.
0223: Domestic disturbance on Belle Isle Ave. Officers arrested a 31 year-old Chelsea man on an outstanding warrant.
0242: Disturbance on Adams St. The officer restored the peace.
0449: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0716: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer spoke to the subject.
0853: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on No. Shore Rd. A MV was towed.
0855: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace.
0900: Medical aid on Squire Rd. A MV was towed.
1013: Disturbance on Salem St. The officer will file a report.
1230: Threats on Haith St. The officer restored the peace.
1231: MVA at Squire Rd. and Sigourney St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1235: Domestic disturbance at Emanuel St. and Naples Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1248: Domestic disturbance on School St. The officer restored the peace.
1300: Domestic disturbance at Argyle and Ellington Sts. The officer restored the peace.
1352: Noise disturbance on S. Genesee St. The officer restored the peace.
1401: Noise disturbance on S. Furness St. The officer restored the peace.
1403: Disturbance on Sears St. The officer will file a report.
1405: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1731: Disabled MV on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.
1828: Disturbance on Newhall St. The officer restored the peace.
1835: Noise disturbance on Amelia Place. The officer provided assistance.
1844: Disturbance on Bennington St. The officer spoke to the subject.
1854: Disturbance on Avon St. The officer restored the peace.
1855: An officer stopped a MV on State Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1920: Noise disturbance on S. Genesee St. The officer will file a report.
1952: Blocked driveway on Hichborn St. The officer provided assistance.
2001: MVA on Winthrop Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.
2044: Domestic disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer will file a report.
2049: Domestic disturbance on Revere St. The officer spoke to the subject.
2129: Landlord-tenant dispute on Broadway. The officer spoke to the subject.
2148: Noise disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer spoke to the subject.
2152: Domestic disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.
2159: Domestic disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2305: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officers arrested Albert V. Fortucci Jr., 65, of 420 Revere Beach Blvd., on charges of assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault & battery upon a family or household member.
2318: Medical aid on Cooledge St. A person was transported to the Whidden Hospital.
2327: Noise disturbance on Spring Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.
MONDAY, JUNE 15
0047: Noise disturbance on Wolcott Rd. The officer spoke to the subject.
0209: Domestic disturbance on Calumet St. The officers arrested two persons, Laura A. Maiato-Serrano, 48, of Calumet St., on a charge of A&B upon a family or household member, and Robert P. Seaburg, 52, of Waller, Texas, on a charge of A&B upon a family or household member.
0610: Disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer provided assistance.
0618: MVA on Beach St. The officer will file a report.
0818: Domestic disturbance on Ward St. The officer restored the peace.
0914: An officer stopped a MV on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
0948: An officer served a 209A order upon a Rand St. resident.
1034: Domestic disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.
1040: MVA on Beach St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1044: Medical aid at Nell Rd. and Newhall St. A person was transported to the hospital.
1142: Medical aid on the Revere Beach Parkway. A person was transported to the hospital.
1213: An officer stopped a MV on Pratt Ct. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.
1238: Domestic disturbance on Belle Isle Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1303: Domestic disturbance on Oak Tree Lane. The officer restored the peace.
1405: Medical aid on Cooledge St. A person was transported to the hospital.
1422: Disturbance on Glendale St. The officer restored the peace.
1431: MVA at No. Shore Rd. and Mills Ave. The officer will file a report.
1513: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1515: Missing person at Dolphin Ave. and Eliot Rd. The officer will file a report.
1532: Unwanted person on Squire Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.
1611: A 209A order was served upon a Kingman Ave. resident.
1700: Domestic disturbance on Sea Foam Ave. The officer will file a report.
1729: Illegal dumping on Dix St. The officer restored the peace.
1746: A trespass tow was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.
1818: Medical aid on Lantern Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.
2023: An officer assisted a citizen on Eustis St. and restored the peace.
2030: An officer stopped a MV at James St. and Arlington Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.
2200: Disabled MV at Winthrop Ave. and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.
2208: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.
2324: Noise disturbance on Park Ave. The officer provided assistance.
2329: Noise disturbance on Cushman Ave. The officer provided assistance.
2334: An officer stopped a MV on Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.
2344: Suspicious activity on Washington Ave. The officer provided assistance.
2354: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
0021: An officer stopped a MV at Haddon St. and Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave the operator a verbal warning.
0030: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer provided assistance.
0032: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. A MV was towed.
0055: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0153: Disturbance on Overlook Ridge Terrace. The officer will file a report.
0218: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer provided assistance.
0814: An officer stopped a MV on Broadway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
0905: Illegal dumping on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.
0918: Parking complaint on Fernwood Ave. at Broadway. The MV was towed.
0937: Animal complaint on Revere St. The officer spoke to the subject.
0958: An officer stopped a MV at Sagamore and Neponset Sts. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1014: Domestic disturbance on Warren St. The officer spoke to the subject.
1035: MVA on Malden St. The officer will file a report.
1036: An officer assisted a citizen on Hillside Ave.
1139: A MV was reported stolen on Linehurst Rd. The officer will file a report.
1213: Domestic disturbance on the American Legion Highway. The officer spoke to the subject.
1228: Fraud on Sigourney St. The officer provided assistance.
1317: Medical aid on Broadway. A person was transported to the hospital.
1349: Medical aid on Furlong Drive. A person was transported to the hospital.
1432: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. and Charger St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1437: Unwanted person on No. Shore Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1444: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1448: Medical aid on Shirley Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
1448: Larceny on Endicott Ave. The officer will file a report.
1501: An officer stopped a MV at Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1529: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.
1534: Parking complaint at Reservoir Ave. and S. Irving St. The officer issued a parking ticket.
1546: An officer assisted a citizen on Burbank St.
1614: An officer assisted a citizen on Squire Rd.
1814: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.
2056: Disturbance on Stark Rd. The officer restored the peace.
2146: Shoplifting on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.
2210: Disturbance on Garfield Ave. The officer provided assistance.
2311: Noise disturbance on Cary Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2352: Animal complaint on Hillside Ave. The officer will file a report.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
0031: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0056: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
0056: Domestic disturbance on Shirley Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0522: Domestic disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0703: A trespass tow of a MV on Overlook Ridge Drive was reported.
0815: Unwanted person on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0835: Vandalism on Calumet St. The officer spoke to the subject.
0906: Animal complaint on Bates St. The officer provided assistance.
0959: Unwanted person on Garfield Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1040: Fraud on Cummings Ave. The officer will file a report.
1134: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer spoke to the subject.
1145: MVA on Squire Rd. A person refused transport to the hospital.
1202: Medical aid at Elm St. and Winthrop Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
1220: Noise disturbance on Winthrop Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1221: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 27 year-old Revere man for the criminal charge of unlicensed operation of a MV.
1225: Threats on Revere St. An officer issued a summons to a 51 year-old Revere man for the criminal charge of malicious destruction of property under $1200.
1258: Animal complaint on Union St. The officer provided assistance.
1314: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer restored the peace.
1414: Domestic disturbance on Lowell St. The officer restored the peace.
1414: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1506: MVA on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.
1522: Disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 38 year-old Revere man for the criminal charges of assault & battery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
1616: MVA at Brown Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1626: Complaint from a Central Ave. resident. The officer restored the peace.
1629: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1638: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1707: Complaint from a Thornton St. resident. The officer restored the peace.
1735: Domestic disturbance on VFW Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
2023: An officer stopped a MV on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
2048: Noise disturbance on Marshall St. The officer restored the peace.
2119: Medical aid on Marshall St. A person was transported to the hospital.
2152: Breaking & entering into a building on Atlantic Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2159: Noise disturbance on Gage Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2205: An officer stopped a MV on North Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2214: Disturbance on Atlantic Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2256: Noise disturbance on Fenno St. The officer restored the peace.
2303: Domestic disturbance on Rice Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2320: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.
2323: Disabled MV at Copeland Circle. The officer provided assistance.
2328: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2341: Stolen MV reported on Broadway. The officer will file a report.
2351: Lost animal on Norman St. The officer provided assistance.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
0021: Noise disturbance on Hillside Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0038: Noise disturbance on Hyde St. The officer restored the peace.
0143: An officer stopped a MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
0214: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.
1004: An officer stopped a MV on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1036: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1119: Disturbance on Shirley Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.
1223: Disturbance on Reservoir Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1239: Animal complaint on Cecilian Ave. The officer provided assistance.
1255: Animal complaint on Arlington Ave. The officer provided assistance.
1312: A person who had been reported as missing was located on Fenno St.
1322: Animal complaint on Shirley Ave. The officer provided assistance.
1345: A 209A order was served upon a Revere Beach Blvd. resident.
1404: An officer stopped a MV on Trevalley Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1510: An officer stopped a MV at Harris and Eustis Sts. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1535: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1540: MVA with property damage on VFW Parkway. The officer will file a report.
1545: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1556: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1557: Sudden death on Foster St. The officer will file a report.
1604: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1610: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1640: Parking in a handicapped spot on Eastern Ave. The officer issued a parking ticket.
1646: Complaint on Richie Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1725: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1738: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1752: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
1804: An officer stopped a MV on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1809: An officer stopped a MV on Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
1813: Unwanted person on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.
1816: Harassment on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.
1840: Larceny on Newhall St. The officer will file a report.
1846: Disturbance on Eliot Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.
1852: A harassment prevention order pursuant to c. 258E was served upon a Revere Beach Parkway resident.
1911: Unwanted person on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.
2022: MVA on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer issued a summons to a 25 year-old Lynn man for the criminal charge of reckless operation of a MV and for the civil infraction of a marked lanes violation.
2114: Disturbance on George Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
2138: Disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2152: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.
2215: An officer stopped a MV at Mahoney Circle for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and issued a citation to the operator.
2230: An officer stopped a MV on Beach St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2230: An officer stopped a MV at No. Shore Rd. and Agawam St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2249: An officer stopped a MV on Winthrop Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) and gave a verbal warning to the operator.