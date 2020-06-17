Thank You, Chief Guido

The announcement last week by Police Chief James R. Guido that he will be retiring effective June 30 caught many by surprise in the city.

However, the coronavirus has reinforced for many of us the two things that are most important in life — our health and our loved ones — and Chief Guido plainly stated in announcing his retirement that he looked forward to spending more time with his three grandchildren, a difficult-enough task when you are working full-time, but even harder during a pandemic.

From the time he joined the Revere Police Department more than 33 years ago, Chief Guido has devoted himself toward making Revere a better place for all of its citizens.

As the Revere police chief for the past three years after being appointed to that post by Mayor Brian Arrigo, Chief Guido used his leadership role to effectuate practical-minded solutions to the interaction between the police department and the community it serves.

The high esteem in which Chief Guido is held by his fellow professionals was evidenced by his election a few months ago as the President of the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association.

Mayor Arrigo succinctly summed up in last week’s Journal the thoughts of all of us who have had the honor and pleasure of knowing the chief: “We will miss his gregarious personality, his candid and thoughtful commentary, and his expertise as a law enforcement official. As a community, we are grateful for his years of service.”

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in wishing Chief Guido a long, happy, and healthy retirement.