Police Briefs 06-17-2020

Weekly Police Report

MONDAY, JUNE 1

0013: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. An officer restored the peace.

0104: Domestic disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0200: A trespass tow was reported on Ward St.

0338: Burglar alarm on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.

0638: Blocked driveway on Gage Ave. The officer had the motor vehicle (MV) moved.

0640: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Ocean Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

0908: A Shirley Ave. resident reported an identity theft. The officer will file a report.

0955: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1007: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1111: Parking complaint on Suffolk Ave. The officer had the MV moved.

1121: Tenant-landlord disturbance. The officer restored the peace.

1139: Lost animal on Malden St. The officer provided assistance.

1208: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.

1311: Parking complaint on Taft Ave. The officer had the owner move the MV.

1332: Officers arrested a 33 year-old Winthrop Ave. man on an outstanding arrant.

1342: A Walnut Ave. resident reported an identity theft. The officer will file a report.

1343: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mountain Ave. and Barrett St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1455: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on American Legion Highway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1456: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Derby and Squire Rds. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1511: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1524: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Reservoir Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1531: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1555: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Carroll Way and Reservoir Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1614: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Raymond Rd. resident.

1646: Landlord-tenant disturbance on Stowers St. The officer provided assistance.

1658: Hit-and-run MVA on American Legion Highway. The officer provided assistance.

1715: Landlord-tenant disturbance on Stowers St. The officer provided assistance.

1751: Domestic disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer will file a report.

1838: Disabled MV at Sargent St. and Greentree Lane. The officer provided assistance.

2022: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2134: Blocked driveway on Beach St. The MV was towed.

2139: Vandalism on Ocean Ave. The officer will file a report.

2220: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a No. Shore Rd. resident.

2244: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on American Legion Highway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2249: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mahoney Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2336: Noise disturbance on Bennington St. The officer restored the peace.

2347: Violation of a 209A order on Graves Rd. The officer provided assistance.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

0029: Noise disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

0452: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer restored the peace.

0713: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

0747: Suspicious activity on VFW Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.

0835: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0850: Animal complaint on Beach St. The officer spoke to the subject.

0853: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Butler Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0908: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

0919: Suspicious activity on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.

1019: Medical aid on Beach St. A person was transported to the hospital.

1027: Disturbance on Orvis Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1125: A Page St. resident reported an identity theft. The officer will file a report.

1204: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1306: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1308: Domestic disturbance on School St. The officer restored the peace.

1322: Larceny on Elmwood St. The officer will file a report.

1323: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mahoney Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1326: Disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1328: Landlord-tenant disturbance on Yeamans St. The officer restored the peace.

1422: Parking complaint on Winthrop Ave. The officer had the owner move the MV.

1427: Blocked driveway on Witherbee Ave. The officer had the owner move the MV.

1507: Hit-and-run MVA on Squire Rd. The officer spoke to the subject.

1524: Illegal dumping on Eastern Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1528: An officer served a 209A order upon a Proctor Ave resident.

1609: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Broadway and Mountain Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1633: MVA on Shirley Ave. The officer will file a report.

1648: Disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1704: Disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1803: Abandoned MV on Reservoir Ave. The MV was towed.

1814: Parking complaint at Wentworth Rd. and Sargent St. The officer provided assistance.

1818: Disturbance on Pearl Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1853: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Beach St.. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1909: Unwanted person on McKinley Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1918: A 209A order was served upon a Revere Beach Parkway resident.

1946: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the VFW Parkway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

2005: Breaking & entering (B&E) into a MV on Cooledge St. The officer will file a report.

2041: MVA on Salem St. The officer will file a report.

2052: Domestic disturbance on Michael Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2146: Suspicious activity on Marshview Terrace. The officer will file a report.

2152: Noise disturbance on Michael Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2240: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mahoney Circle . The officer issued a citation to the operator.

2254: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Bellingham Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2311: Suspicious activity on Case Drive. The officer spoke to the subject.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

0010: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0026: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0205: Noise disturbance on Highland St. The officer restored the peace.

0216: Assault on Beach St. The officer will file a report.

0622: MVA at Copeland Circle. A MV was towed.

0711: Parking complaint on Conant St. A MV was towed.

0807: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Cushman Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1021: A trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

1109: Medical aid on Squire Rd. The officer issued a summons to a 58 year-old female from Athol for the criminal charges of operating a MV while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a MV, operating a MV with a suspended license, and operating a MV recklessly so as to endanger.

1139: Domestic disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer will file a report.

1248: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1254: Disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1254: MVA at Mahoney Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1311: Assault on Endicott Ave. The officer will file a report.

1317: Harassment on Dedham St. The officer will file a report.

1341: Disturbance on Centennial Ave. The officer will file a report.

1343: Violation of a 209A order on Lincoln St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1420: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Asti Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1433: MVA on Vane St. The officer will file a report.

1618: Disabled MV on Winthrop Ave. and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1707: An officer served a 209A order upon a Revere Beach Parkway resident.

1708: Noise disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1731: An officer served a 209A order upon a Cummings Ave. resident.

1736: An officer served a 209A order upon an Oxford Park resident.

1745: Animal complaint on Sagamore St. The officer provided assistance.

1811: Violation of an harassment prevention order (258E order) on Graves Rd. The officer will file a report.

1851: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Butler Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1924: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Campbell Ave. and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2012: Noise disturbance on Franklin Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2124: Noise disturbance on Mill St. The officer provided assistance.

2247: Violation of a 209A order on Beach St. The officer will file a report.

2248: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2301: MVA on Salem St. The officer will file a report.

2339: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

2358: Disturbance on Emanuel St. The officer spoke to the subject.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

0004: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Ocean Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

0010: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.

0048: Medical aid on Campbell Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0054: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.

0104: Noise disturbance on Sweeney Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

0132: Hit-and-run MVA on Liberty Ave. with property damage. The officer will file a report.

0230: Domestic disturbance on Belle Isle Ave. The officer will file a report.

0825: Sudden death on Rumney Rd. The officer will file a report.

0935: Domestic disturbance on Highland St. The officers arrested Juan Carlos Alcantara, 27, of Lawrence, on charges of malicious destruction of property under $1200 and two counts of assault in a domestic situation.

0941: Violation of a 209A order on McKinley St. The officer will file a report.

1008: A trespass tow of a MV on Lantern Rd. was reported.

1016: A trespass tow of a MV on Squire Rd. was reported.

1026: Assault on Dolphin Ave. The officer will file a report.

1215: Threats on Winthrop Ave. The officer will file a report.

1234: Fraud on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.

1334: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Crescent Ave. The officer will file a report.

1441: Violation of a 209A order on McKinley St. The officers arrested Wayne Clements, 58, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, on two outstanding warrants and on charges of violating a 209A order and failing to register as a sex offender.

1549: Parking complaint on Wadsworth Ave. The MV was ordered towed.

1552: A trespass tow of a MV on Lantern Rd. was reported.

1606: MVA at Brown Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1643: A 209A order was served on a Kimball Ave. resident.

1648: A 209A order was served on a Revere Beach Parkway resident.

1710: Unwanted person on Calumet Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1732: A 209A order was served on a Mountain Ave. resident.

1732: A trespass tow was reported on Thornton St.

1748: Noise disturbance on S. Furness St. The officer restored the peace.

1801: Violation of a 209A order on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1808: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

1835: Suspicious activity on Shirley Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1838: Noise disturbance on Arcadia St. The officer restored the peace.

1847: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1906: Parking complaint at Eliot Circle. The officer provided assistance.

1907: Parking complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.

2002: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Beach St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

2031: MVA on Thornton St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

2058: An officer stopped a MV at Goodwin and Rice Aves. and ordered the MV towed.

2122: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at E. Mountain and Cary Aves. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2201: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

2246: Parking complaint at John and Mills Aves. The officer had the MV moved.

2316: Noise disturbance at John and Mills Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

0045: Suspicious activity on Tapley Ave. The officer will file a report.

0049: Noise disturbance on Ward St. The officer restored the peace.

0132: Burglar alarm on the VFW Parkway. The officer will file a report.

0517: MVA with property damage on Eastern Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0804: Shoplifting on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

0855: Domestic disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.

0904: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0913: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0913: Stolen MV on Sigourney St. The officer will file a report.

1007: A trespass tow was reported on Lantern Rd.

1056: Unwanted person on Garfield Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

1108: Disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer will file a report.

1140: MVA on True St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1313: Domestic disturbance on Franklin St. The officer will file a report.

1349: Stolen MV on Lantern Rd. The officer will file a report.

1406: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1406: Larceny on VFW Parkway. The officer spoke to the subject.

1433: MVA at the Revere Beach Parkway and Campbell Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1434: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Central Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1450: An abandoned MV on Orvis Rd. was towed.

1516: Noise disturbance on Tuckerman St. The officer restored the peace.

1531: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1532: Fraud/forgery on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1544: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1547: Medical aid on Shirley Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

1553: Disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1650: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Vinal St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1702: MVA on No. Shore Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1702: A trespass tow was reported on Lantern Rd.

1714: MV stop on Newhall St. The officer issued a summons to a 46 year-old Woburn man for the criminal charges of stealing a plate assigned or attached to another MV and operating an uninsured MV.

1717: Threats to kill on Cooledge St. The officer restored the peace.

1752: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 35 year-old Somerville man for the criminal charge of operating a MV after his right to operate had been suspended.

1806: Suspicious activity on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

1825: Blocked driveway on Carleton St. The officer ordered the MV towed.

1833: Disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1844: Threats on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1904: Unwanted person on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 55 year-old Revere man for the criminal charges of two counts of assault & battery upon ambulance personnel.

2008: Medical aid on No. Shore Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

2014: Noise disturbance on Jarvis St. The officer restored the peace.

2038: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway and Green St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2051: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2055: Noise disturbance on Lincoln St. The officer restored the peace.

2102: Noise disturbance on Warren St. The officer restored the peace.

2106: Noise disturbance on Mountain Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2118: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

2121: A MV was reported on Fenno St.

2157: Breaking & entering (B&E) into a building on Roland Rd. The officer will file a report.

2203: Noise disturbance on George Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2218: Suspicious activity on the VFW Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

2218: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2254: Suspicious activity on Ward St. The officer spoke to the subject.

2309: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

2314: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Hichborn St. and Franklin Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2359: MVA on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer provided assistance.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

0056: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Elmwood St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0115: Domestic disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace.

0139: Violation of a 209A order on Kingma Ave. The officer will file a report.

0258: Noise disturbance at Gordon and Burnett Rds. The officer restored the peace.

0313: Medical aid on Wolcott Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

0752: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem St. and Liberty Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0803: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem and Walnut Sts. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0820: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0834: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1030: Parking complaint on Goodwin Ave. The officer had the owner move the MV.

1123: MVA with property damage only on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1132: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer spoke to the subject.

1232: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mills Ave. and No. Shore Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1445: Domestic disturbance on Davis St. The officer will file a report.

1522: Disturbance on Dolphin Ave. A person was transported to the Whidden.

1538: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Lynn St. and Waverly Ave. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1550: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1849: A trespass tow was reported on Overlook Ridge Dr.

1912: Noise disturbance on Atlantic Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1930: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Shirley Ave. and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1931: MVA at Walnut Ave. and James St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1941: Noise disturbance on S. Furness St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1947: MVA on Fenno St. The officer provided assistance.

1957: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the Lee Burbank Highway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2019: Domestic disturbance on Sprague St. The officer will file a report.

2019: Domestic disturbance on Calumet St. The officer restored the peace.

2045: Noise disturbance on Asti Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

2047: Noise disturbance on Charger St. The officer spoke to the subject.

2123: Disturbance on No Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.

2126: Domestic disturbance on Geneva St. The officer restored the peace.

2155: Suspicious activity on Shirley Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2200: Parking complaint on Broadway. The officer had the owner move the MV.

2210: MVA with property damage at Shirley Ave. and Thornton St. The officer will file a report.

2230: Noise disturbance on Gage Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2320: Shots fired on Pearl Ave. The officer provided assistance.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

0005: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Brown Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0059: Noise disturbance on Morris St. The officer restored the peace.

0116: Noise disturbance on Lincoln St. The officer restored the peace.

0130: Officers, following-up with an investigation, arrested Sebastian Alejandro Gonzalez, 22, of Chelsea, on charges of stalking in violation of a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A , two counts of making a threat to commit a crime, and four counts of violating a 209A order.

0204: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

0330: Disturbance on Vane St. The officer restored the peace.

0337: Noise disturbance on Ward St. The officer restored the peace.

0352: Suspicious activity on Furlong Drive. The officer spoke to the subject.

0653: Noise disturbance on Sumner St. The officer spoke to the subject.

0729: Domestic disturbance on Highland St. The officer restored the peace.

0753: MVA accident at Brown Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

0825: An officer stopped a MV on American Legion Highway and Hutchinson St. for speeding. The officer issued a summons to a 33 year-old Lynn resident for the criminal charges of operating an uninsured MV and unlicensed operation of an MV. This person additionally was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) of speeding. The officer also issued a summons to a 35 year-old Lynn resident for the criminal charge of unlicensed operation of a MV. This person also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) of speeding.

0858: A trespass tow was reported on Lantern Rd.

1140: Domestic disturbance on Warren St. The officer will file a report.

1150: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on the Revere Beach Parkway.

1232: Disturbance on Warren St. The officer provided assistance.

1242: Suspicious activity on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1301: Vandalism on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.

1525: Hit-and-run MVA on Furlong Drive with property damage. The officer will file a report.

1704: Noise disturbance at Winthrop Ave. and Summer St. The officer restored the peace.

1724: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at No Shore Rd. and Vera St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1835: Disabled MV on Suffolk Downs Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1852: Unwanted person on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

1937: Disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1942: Tenant-landlord disturbance on Arlington Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2010: A trespass tow was reported on Lantern Rd.

2044: A trespass tow was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

2102: Domestic disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2210: Robbery on Ocean Ave. The officer will file a report.

2211: Animal complaint on Hillside Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2246: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Mahoney Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2308: Noise disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer restored the peace.

MONDAY, JUNE 8

0102: Domestic disturbance on Malden St. The officer restored the peace.

0458: Medical aid at Winthrop Ave. and the Winthrop Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

0623: Parking complaint on Gage Ave. The officer had the owner move the MV.

0637: Officers arrested a 51 year-old Malden woman on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

1005: Disturbance on Yeamans St. The officer restored the peace.

1146: Unwanted person on Fenno St. The officer provided assistance.

1315: Parking complaint on Floyd St. The officer had the owner move the MV.

1406: Domestic disturbance on Malden St. The officer restored the peace.

1411: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Library and Salem Sts. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1424: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Liberty Ave. and Salem St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1438: Threats on Cary Ave. The officer will file a report.

1448: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) at Liberty Ave. and Salem St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1504: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a summons to a 21 year-old Lynn man on charges of two counts of making a threat to commit a crime.

1601: Suspicious activity on Endicott Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1607: A 209A order was served upon a Geneva St. resident.

1635: Medical aid on Avon St. The officer provided assistance.

1642: Pursuant to an investigation, officers arrested Chanthoeun Heng, 37, of Revere, on charges of indecent assault & battery upon a child under the age of 14 and two counts of aggravated rape of a child with a difference in age of more than 10 years.

1647: Medical aid on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer will file a report.

1706: MVA on Revere St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1916: Larceny on Trifone Rd. The officer will file a report.

2141: Medical aid on Oak Island St. The officer will file a report.

2157: Disturbance on Hauman St. The officer provided assistance.

2202: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on Newhall St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

2217: Noise disturbance on Yeamans St. The officer provided assistance.

2226: Suspicious activity on Leverett Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2233: Motor vehicle (MV) stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on the VFW Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2251: Disturbance on Yeamans St. The officer provided assistance.

2309: Medical aid on Flint St. The officer will file a report.