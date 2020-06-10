Emergency Management Team Provides Revere Reopening Updates

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of June 8, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,729 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 8.4 new cases a day.

The City’s Emergency Response Team announced several updates related to the start of phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan, including:

• The Revere Licensing Commission launched an application for outdoor dining licenses in accordance with provisions of Governor Baker’s Order concerning the Phase II reopening of restaurants. This application regards the temporary expansion of premises of licensed common victuallers to allow restaurants to serve patrons outside. These extensions apply to property contiguous to the business and may include sidewalks, parking lots, and municipal parking lots. The License Commission will act within seven days of the request. You can find the application at revere.org/outdoorseating.

• The Revere Board of Health has issued updated guidance regarding customer limitations in business. Businesses are required to limit capacity to four customers per 1,000 square feet of sales space. Read the updated guidance here.

• The City’s Business Response Team will continue its weekly virtual office hours for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Held via Zoom on Tuesday mornings at 11:00 AM and available in English and Spanish, office hours will focus on answering questions regarding the State’s reopening plans. Small businesses can register for office hours at Revere.org/officehours.

City officials will be closely monitoring data in the coming days and are urging all residents to continue to take precautions:

• People over the age of 65 and people who have underlying health conditions – who are at high risk for COVID-19 – should continue to stay home except for essential errands such as going to the grocery store and to attend to health care needs.

• All residents are advised to leave home only for health care, worship and permitted work, shopping, and outdoor activities.

• Don’t participate in close contact activities such as pick-up sports games.

• All residents are REQUIRED to cover their face when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public

• Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soapy water

Stay home if you feel sick.