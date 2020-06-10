Arrigo Joins in Unity and Announces Expansion of City’s Racial Justice Initiatives

As the City of Revere prepares to support today’s peaceful protest led by Black and Brown youth that have come together to form Black Lives Matter Revere, Mayor Arrigo joined their movement to amplify their message and signify that the mission for change will happen.

In an effort to advance their mission he announced some initial steps toward progress in expanding the city’s ongoing racial justice initiatives and introducing new policies to support anti-racism in Revere.

This afternoon a Black Lives Matter banner was erected in front of Revere City Hall to signify the City’s support for the youth leaders who have organized today’s peaceful march, and the City’s commitment to elevating the voices of Revere’s residents of color in all efforts to achieve racial justice.

“I am proud of our young people and the hundreds of Revere residents who are standing up to injustice and demanding long overdue change, and I am committed to using my position as Mayor to make sure their voices continue to be heard,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Today is an important inflection point in our commitment to call out and eliminate racism in our City. There is a lot of difficult work ahead of us, and the voices of our youth and residents of color must be the driving forces behind that work.”

Today Mayor Arrigo announced the first steps the City will be taking to advance racial justice, including new policies, resource reallocation, and expansion of existing work, including:

• The reinstatement of the City’s Human Rights Commission and Appointment of its Executive Director: Mayor Arrigo will reinstate the City’s Human Rights Commission and recommend to the City Council Dimple Rana’s appointment as its executive director. The Commission will be dedicated to protecting and preserving the civil and human rights of all Revere residents. The Commission will be tasked with initiating activities designed to educate and inform the city about the effects of prejudice, intolerance, and bigotry, and advise the Mayor on policy recommendations related to the protection of human rights.

• A commitment to achieve more diverse representation on City Boards and Commissions: The City has launched a new web page and will begin promoting its call for residents to serve on existing Boards and Commissions that direct the City’s policies related to issues such as culture, planning and economic development, and the environment. There are currently 39 openings across nine Boards and Commissions, and applications are available here: https://www.revere.org/boards-and-commissions

• Greater analysis and reporting of the City’s racial equity data: Building on the work done through the City’s recently completed Master Planning process, the Office of Innovation and Data Management will work with a number of other departments to conduct a deeper analysis into racial equity data as it pertains to issues such as economic opportunity, housing, health disparities and educational outcomes. The City’s Health and Human Services department will also undertake a review of racial disparities as it pertains to health outcomes for residents that contract Covid-19. The City will publish these initial data findings and use them to determine additional need for analysis, policy considerations and resource allocation.

• Citywide conversations on race: The City has begun a search for a professional, third-party facilitator to lead forums and conversations about racism within the city and provide a platform for community members of color to share their experiences. The City will also be using outside facilitation to conduct racial equity training for city hall staff, starting with department heads.

• Collaboration with the Revere Police Department: In partnership with the Revere Police Department, the City will explore the redirection of funds to support unconscious bias and de-escalation training for department members. The Department has also committed to the establishment of a youth advisory board to engage with RPD on issues and concerns.

• Collaboration with Revere High School’s emerging Equity Team: Revere High School has begun the process of establishing a student-led equity team to inform policy decisions through an anti-racism lens. The Team’s early work will include a review of the school’s Student Handbook, to better ensure equity in both opportunity and disciplinary actions, as well as a curriculum audit to ensure cultural and racial sensitivity and inclusivity. More than 100 students and family members have already indicated interest in participating.