Acela Service Resumes for Amtrak Customers on the Northeast Corridor With New Safety Initiatives

As recovery across the country continues, Acela service on the Northeast Corridor resumes today on a modified schedule with the restoration of three weekday Acela roundtrips utilizing the new safety initiatives for customers and employees that Amtrak has implemented.

Amtrak and train travel will lead the way and set a new standard of transportation. While continuing to leverage a full-time medical director and public health and safety teams who have been on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 outbreak providing expert counsel, Amtrak has implemented the following measures:

When you book:

• Trip flexibility: Amtrak is waiving all change and cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31, 2020. This includes reservations booked with points.

• Limiting bookings: Amtrak is limiting ticket sales on reserved services to allow for physical distancing while traveling.

Enhanced station procedures:

• Enhanced cleaning: Amtrak has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting frequency and retrofitted protective barriers where necessary. Commonly used surfaces in stations such as door handles, counter tops, seating areas and Quik-Trak kiosks are frequently cleaned with EPA-registered disinfectants.

• Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, clear protective barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

• Facial coverings: Amtrak is requiring all customers and employees to wear facial coverings while in stations.

• Preventing overcrowding: Customers are encouraged to arrive only 30 minutes before departure and only 60 minutes if in need of ticketing and/or baggage assistance.

Contact-free travel experience:

• Cashless service: Amtrak is accepting cashless payments only.

• Seamless gate service: To reduce crowds at departure boards Amtrak app users can now receive gate and track information via push notification at select stations.

• Contactless ticketing: Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

Onboard:

• Facial coverings: Amtrak is requiring all customers and employees to wear facial coverings while on trains or thruway buses. Facial coverings can be removed when customers are in their private rooms or seated alone.

• Enhanced cleaning: Amtrak has amplified the cleaning of trains by spraying a disinfectant focusing on highly touched surfaces.

• Limiting bookings: Amtrak is limiting ticket sales on reserved services, with customers encouraged to use the seat next to them for personal belongings.

• Reducing exposure: All non-safety materials have been removed from seatback pockets.

• Handwashing available: Available in each car’s restroom, Amtrak strongly encourages washing hands thoroughly with soap and water.

• Contactless movement onboard: To move between cars, customers can use an “automatic door open” button with their foot.

• Upon arrival: When the train is approaching a destination, conductors will make announcements regarding where and when customers can disembark to minimize crowding at the door.

Food & beverage:

• Café service: Effective May 20, café service aboard Amtrak trains that still offer food service will be available as carryout only. Seating in the café will be closed. Customers can bring items back to their seats or private rooms.

• Physical distancing: For customers placing orders in the cafe, signage and markers promoting physical distancing leading up to the café counter have been added.

• Protective barriers: For added protection, protective plastic barriers are being installed at café countertops.

• Cashless service: Amtrak is accepting cashless payments only.

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app. Amtrak continues to evaluate current practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety. Visit Amtrak.com for more information about how Amtrak is maintaining a safe environment.