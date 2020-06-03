One Injured in Stabbing on Revere Beach

Last Wednesday Eliot Circle on the southern end of Revere Beach turned into a scene of chaos as a large brawl erupted between two groups of youth that resulted in the stabbing of one victim.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. last Wednesday when State Troopers from the Revere Barracks and Revere Police responded to calls of a large fight between two groups of kids riding bikes along Revere Beach.

Once police arrived they located a 17-year-old male juvenile from neighboring East Boston bleeding profusely and suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his leg.

State Troopers administered a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital. He received emergency treatment and remains in critical condition with damage to his femoral artery.

Police canvassing the area after the incident located a knife they believe was used in the attack.

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio no arrests have been made and the investigation is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, Troopers from the Revere Barracks, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Revere Police.