Mckenna “Disappointed” by Lack of Ocean Ave. Walkway

Special To The Journal

Though the City Council unanimously approved her motion seeking a walking path for residents near the construction sites on Ocean Avenue, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna is disappointed that no action has been taken on the measure.

“I was very disappointed that the construction site and DCR are not taking the proper actions to construct a walkway,” said McKenna. “Pedestrians are walking out on the street on Ocean Avenue to get around the multiple construction sites. As the warm weather begins, Revere Beach will attract more and more people, leaving pedestrians vulnerable.

Knowing McKenna’s persistence in reaching out to protect her constituents, it would not be surprising to see the hard-working councillor address the matter again at the May 18 Council meeting.