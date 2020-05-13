The Keefes on Cooking: Council President Presents Meals to Firefighters

What’s cooking in City Council President Patrick Keefe’s kitchen?

It’s a live cooking show called “Cooking With The Keefes” starring President Keefe, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Adrianna, who is an avid baker and pastry chef. Their son, Patrick III, is slated to make an extended appearance on a future episode.

“We broadcast live on Facebook from my home kitchen,” said Keefe. “The reason we like to do it live is because people like to ask questions.”

Keefe is no stranger to the kitchen and, in fact, is a super chef. He is a graduate of Newbury College with a degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. He works as culinary director for Legal Seafoods. He has previously worked as a sous chef at Boston Harbor Hotel and a banquet chef at the Hilton Downtown Hotel.

Keefe’s family owned Biagio’s Restaurant on Squire Road in Revere. “I worked making salads and pizza there when I was `14 years old,” he recalled.

This past Saturday on the fourth Cooking With The Keefes show, Patrick cooked up Chimichurri Steak, with Cilantro lime rice, and Mexican sweet corn. Jennifer complemented the main dish with lemon squares.

Dinner Presented to Engine 4

The Keefes presented Saturday’s dinner to the Revere Fire Department’s Engine 4 contingent on Revere Beach Parkway.

“I had told Lt. Kevin O’Hara that I wanted to do something nice for the firefighters because they have been working so hard,” said Keefe. “So I offered to make dinner for them and we incorporated that in to this week’s culinary show.”