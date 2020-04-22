News

Powers Continues Recuperation at Home

by  •  • 0 Comments

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers reports he is “safe and sound” at his Revere home after spending two weeks at a rehabilitation center following surgery to repair his left hip.

“It’s great to be back home,” said Powers, who underwent surgery on March 27. “I’m resting up and will just stay inside for awhile. I’ve been in touch with Mayor Arrigo and I will participate in our Council meeting next week (April 27). I look forward to seeing everyone.”

Powers expects his recuperative period at home to last another few weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.