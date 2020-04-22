Powers Continues Recuperation at Home

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers reports he is “safe and sound” at his Revere home after spending two weeks at a rehabilitation center following surgery to repair his left hip.

“It’s great to be back home,” said Powers, who underwent surgery on March 27. “I’m resting up and will just stay inside for awhile. I’ve been in touch with Mayor Arrigo and I will participate in our Council meeting next week (April 27). I look forward to seeing everyone.”

Powers expects his recuperative period at home to last another few weeks.