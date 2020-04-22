City Council Will Meet Remotely on Monday

City Council President Patrick Keefe said the 11-member board will convene via a Zoom remote broadcast Monday at 6 p.m.

It will be the Council’s second time utilizing Zoom for a meeting, having participated by remote for its March 23 session.

That session went smoothly with Keefe presiding from his home and City Clerk Ashley Melnik performing her responsibilities from a separate remote site. The April 27 meeting will be broadcast live on Revere TV as well. Residents can join the remote meeting and request to speak during the meeting.

At the meeting, Keefe and Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito will co-sponsor a motion about mail-in voting in respect to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Keefe said he and his colleagues are looking forward to seeing Ward 5 Councillor John Powers at the meeting. Powers recently returned home after undergoing surgery to repair his broken left hip.

“Councillor Powers is back home and will be in attendance – that’s good news,” said Keefe.

The council president was asked about Gov. Charlie Baker’s order Tuesday to close all schools in Massachusetts for the remainder of the school year. Keefe and his wife, Jennifer, have two children in the Revere school system, Adrianna, a high school junior, and Patrick III, an eighth grader.

“It was a tough decision for Gov. Baker,” said Keefe. “For kids to lose a large part of their school year and extracurricular activities is a letdown. For seniors especially, memories they would have created are now overshadowed with this awful pandemic. But I feel the governor made the right decision. The students are incredibly resilient and I truly believe something good will come out of this current situation.”