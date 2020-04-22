City of Revere Response to COVID-19: April 21, 2020 Update

COVID-19 Testing Available to All Revere Residents

Revere Public Schools Closed for Remainder of Academic Year

Free Food Pantry Continues at Rumney Marsh Academy

Testing is now available to any Revere resident who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at two locations: Beth Israel Deaconess Chelsea (Broadway) and MGH Chelsea HealthCare (Everett Ave). No insurance or PCP needed, no referral needed and no questions asked. Residents with questions should call 311.

Following Governor Baker’s announcement that all schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, the City and Revere Public Schools are working to communicate next steps to all families, with a focus on continuing to provide as many resources as possible. Frequent updates are made available at RevereK12.org.

Today the City centralized its food distribution operations at the Rumney Marsh Academy on American Legion Highway. A free food pantry will be open at this location every Wednesday night 7:00-8:30 p.m. to all residents in need.The city’s food delivery program will also continue Monday-Friday, 9:00am-2:00pm for residents who are over the age of 60, have mobility issues, or are under medical quarantine.