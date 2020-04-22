COVID-19 Cases Approaching 700

Special to The Journal

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the virus. As of April 19, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 733 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere, an increase of 154 since Friday. Thirty Revere residents have died as a result of the virus; 162 residents have recovered.

“Projections show that we are nearing ‘the peak’, and we need our residents to stay the course,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Please, stay at home and help save lives.”

“As we enter the peak, and as testing becomes more widespread in our city, we anticipate positive cases will rise significantly over the next several days. What the most recent data is showing us is that there are likely many more people in our city who have contracted the virus but who do not exhibit symptoms,” Mayor Arrigo said. “This underscores the importance of continuing to do your part to slow the spread. Even if you are feeling perfectly healthy, you can spread the virus. Despite today’s beautiful weather, I’m urging all of our residents to stay home and protect themselves, their loved ones, our vulnerable populations and our essential workers. If you must leave your home, it’s incredibly important that you wear a facial covering.”

Of the 115 new cases in the City, a vast majority are located within a private nursing facility. The National Guard was dispatched to the facility earlier this week to conduct testing of every resident and staff member. As of Saturday evening, more than half of the residents who had tested positive were asymptomatic. The City of Revere has been in frequent communication with the facility’s management regarding restrictions and protocols, and issued a public health advisory to all senior living facilities on March 26. Examples of protocols in place include:

· Universal eye protection while in patient care areas for staff, since the week of 3/28.

· Bleaching and sanitation every shift and increased housekeeping hours.

· Increased staffing on dementia certified secured unit.

· Monitoring residents vital signs and for symptoms of COVID-19 three times daily

· Masking for any resident leaving the building or in hallways (as tolerated)

Mobile City Hall is being dispatched again to Revere Beach to broadcast a multilingual reminder for beachgoers to stay at home and practice social distancing.