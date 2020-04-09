Vincent Support Baker’s Decision to Close Parking on Beach

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent can look out her window and see Revere Beach in all its glory. She has been a chief protector of the beach’s environment in her years in the state legislature and before that.
Vincent has led the way in a major renovation project of Sullivan Park (across the boulevard from the beach) that will become a recreational space and rest area for beach walkers, parents, and children.
Vincent, like her neighbors on the beach and daily visitors, got the first look at the orange barrels that were placed from one end of the beach to the other (Eliot Circle to Carey Circle, Point of Pines) to prevent people from parking along the beach.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that all parking spaces at state beaches be eliminated, so as to prevent too many people congregating at the beach and engaging in non-social distancing activities.
Vincent said she supports Baker’s decision. “As a lifelong resident who recognizes America’s first public beach is the gem of our community, it is heartbreaking for me to discourage people from coming to Revere Beach to recreate, but given the seriousness of this pandemic and the critical nature of these next couple of weeks in ensuring we flatten the curve, I totally support the Governor’s decision to close parking on Revere Beach Boulevard,” said Vincent.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky also said he agreed with Baker’s order.
“It’s just another avenue to stop people from coming down to the beach,” said Novoselsky. “For the most part, people have been social distancing, but you cannot sit in groups on the walls, at the pavilions or the bandstand.”