Arrigo Sets pace in Establishing Guidelines During Crisis

Mayor Brian Arrigo has been at the forefront of city officials statewide instituting guidelines to promote the health and public safety of residents during the COVID-19 crisis.
For example, Arrigo directed the Board of Health to issue an order to limit the number of customers in stores based on square footage, with grocery stores such as the busy Market Basket location on Squire Road, being limited to 140 customers in the store at any one time.
The edict is being followed at the store. As one customer leaves the store, another is allowed to enter the store.
“The city is pleased with the partnership and cooperation with the policy,” said Arrigo.
It seemed, or so it appeared to customers, that following Arrigo’s decision to direct the order, other stores, big and small, regional and national, were soon following suit or simultaneously enacting similar policies.
Arrigo also was ahead with his announcements on the now-famous bullhorn encouraging visitors to Revere Beach to practice social distancing. Gov. Charlie Baker has since ordered the closure of all DCR parking areas at beaches.
Restaurants on the Beach, including Kelly’s Roast Beef and Renzo’s, voluntarily agreed with the Mayor’s suggestion that walkup service be curtailed at the busy restaurants because customers had been waiting outside in long lines and many had not been practicing the social distancing (6 feet away from the person ahead or behind you in line) procedures.
And the Mayor’s virtual town hall with Board of Health Chair Dr. Nathalee Kong is believed to have been the first such conference conducted by a mayor in the region.