Obituaries 01-15-2020

Mary Santosuosso-Maglione

Retired Whidden Memorial Hospital Administrative assistant

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Mary A. (Scarpetti) Santosuosso – Maglione who died on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Ruben House in Saugus following a long illness. She was 84 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Mary was born in Everett and was raised and educated in Revere. She was a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1953.

Early on Mary worked various jobs. As a mother she always was present for her children and provided a home full of love. She was fastidious about her home and took great pride in her cooking. Mary worked at the Howard Johnson’s in Revere at the ice cream counter and later on she worked in Almy’s Department Store at Northgate Shopping Center as a salesclerk. Mary then took a full-time position as an administrative assistant at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, a position she held for over 15 years until she retired.

Mary loved being surrounded by her family and celebrating all occasions. She was also an avid card player, where she and a group of friends faithfully got together on Saturday nights for their weekly card games filled with laughs and fun.

The beloved wife of the late Ret. Revere Police Lt. Carmen J. Maglione, she was the loving mother of Steven C. Santosuosso of Beverly, Lori A. Tryder and her companion, James Cipoletta of Wakefield, Richard J. “Rick” Santosuosso and his wife, Lynelle A. of Middleton and Mark A. Santosuosso and his wife, Jennifer of Pelham, N.H. She was the cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of Tyler and Alana Santosuosso; the dear sister of Elizabeth A. “Lee” Jalbert of Revere and her late husband, Hector H. and sister to the late Anne M. Hurley, and her late husband, James H. Hurley and is also lovingly survived many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

John Merlyn Keeley

Retired USMC Colonel, veteran of three wars and former RHS teacher

Colonel John Merlyn Keeley, USMC (retired} of Oldsmar, Fla., formerly of Revere, died on Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 96.

A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1941, he was a retired colonel in the United States Marine Corps who faithfully served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict.

John earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Boston College and a teaching degree from Salem State College. He also taught at Revere High School.

John was the devoted husband of the late Mary Elaine Hurley, formerly of Revere. John and Mary had five children: Kathleen Keeley Winzeler and her husband, the late Karl of Oakland, Calif.., John and his wife, Cheryl of Coppell,Texas, Christopher and his wife, Colleen of Port Richey, Fla., Patrick and his wife, Amy of Pensacola, Fla., and the late Margaret; dear sisters: Margaret Keeley and Elaine Keeley, both of Revere, the late Helen Hamel and the late James Keeley. John is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

Sean Wildman

Forty-year GE employee, member of the Lynn Franco American Club

Sean Wildman of Revere died on Jan. 9 at the age of 69.

Born in Boston on Aug. 17, 1950 to the late Philip and Mary (Russell), he was the beloved husband of Janis Bard Wildman, devoted stepfather of Paul “PJ” Bard of Revere; dear brother of Philip Wildman and his wife, Nancy of Sagamore Beach and Russell Wildman and his wife, Susan of Saugus and caring brother in law of Carol Ferrandi of Revere and Elaine Stilwell and her husband, Bill of Melrose. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Sean married the “love of his life,” Janis, 14 years ago in Jamaica after going together for several years. They have many wonderful memories of their travels over the years.

He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and enjoyed being out on the boat. Sean was a member of the Franco American Club in Lynn for many years. After owning his own electrical company for a short period he went on to work for General Electric for 40 years.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Rosemarie Cook

Loving wife, mother and grandmother

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, Jan. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Rosemarie (Coviello) Cook, who died on Saturday, Jan. 11 surrounded by her loving family at her home after a brief illness. She was a young 88 years of age.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Rose was born in Swampscott and raised and educated in Chelsea. She was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1940.

A dedicated housewife and mother, her family was precious and paramount in her life. She was the former owner of one of Revere’s famous tanning spots, “Tropitana” located on Washington Avenue in Revere. She, along with her family, owned and operated the business for over 12 years. She was a Past President of the Immaculata Guild at the Immaculate Conception Parish.

Rose was an avid bowler until her recent illness. She and her bowling league enjoyed many memorable times together. One of her famous pastimes was always enjoying her casino trips.

Her family felt blessed for the mother and grandmother she was. Her sense of humor and wit weres unmatched, and they were proud of her matriarchal presence.

She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Chief Petty Officer (USCG) and Ret. Revere Firefighter Robert l. Cook, Sr., the proud and loving mother of Ret. Revere Fire Deputy Chief Ronald S. Cook and his wife, Lisa of Gray, Maine, Lynda M. Cook – Clark and her husband, Timothy A. Keeter of Swampscott and the late Robert L. Cook, Jr.; the adored grandmother of Jill M. LaCara and her husband, Richard of Pembroke, Thomas R. Ward and his wife, Jennifer of Danvers, Robert l. Cook, III and Ronald L. Cook, both of Church Falls, Va., and thehe adored great-grandmother of Madisyn R. Vieira of Pembroke, Ethan and Brody Ward, both of Danvers, Noah LaCara of Pembroke, Owen Shanbar of Danvers and Tracy and Lucy LaCara, both of Pembroke; the caring mother-in-law of Marie Cook of Pembroke, the dear sister of the late Theresa Vozella and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Margaret Cafarelli

Retired Registered Nurse

Margaret M. “Peggy” (White) Cafarelli, 88, passed at her Revere residence following a brief illness on Wednesday evening, Jan. 8 in the presence of her God and her devoted family. Her funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere and interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Everett, she was a graduate of Cheverus Catholic High School, Class of 1949. She continued her education at St. Margaret’s School of Nursing (an affiliate of St. Margaret’s Hospital) in Dorchester) graduating in 1951. Her nursing career was primarily spent at Grover Manor Hospital of Revere for several years before serving at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home (Quigley Hospital) of Chelsea from where she retired.

She was the beloved wife of the late Revere Patrolman George F. Cafarelli, who passed on March 11, 2013, following their 50th-wedding anniversary; the cherished mother of former Revere Police Chief Joseph A. Cafarelli and his wife, Lisa of Rowley, Laura M. Cafarelli of Revere and Revere Patrolman, John A. Cafarelli of Revere and his companion, Jennifer M. Boucher of Swampscott; devoted grandmother of Alyssa M. and Grace M. Cafarelli, both of Marshfield, Olivia L. Cafarelli of Revere, Daniel A. Cafarelli and Sarah V. Cafarelli, both of Rowley; dear sister of the late Mary J. Young, Thomas White, John White, Ann Lemieux and Claire Lenehan. She is also lovingly survived by a large contingent of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and is further survived by her husband’s family: Anita Smith of Nahant, Rita Presley of Saugus, Lydia O’Connor of California, Emily Warren and her husband, Edward “Ned” of Revere, Vienna Mooney and her husband, Samuel of Youngsville, NC and the late Antonio J. Cafarelli, Olga Cafarelli, Revere Police Sgt. Leonard Cafarelli, Yolanda Criscuoli, Mafalda Russomando and Anna Formica.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Gerald Concilio, Jr.

Electrician and true outdoorsman

Gerard Concilio, Jr., 55, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died suddenly on Jan. 8.

Gerry was a graduate of Northeast Vocational, Class of 1982. He went on to become a licensed electrician. He was a well-known electrician in the area, most recently working for Mass. Water Resources and a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was a late member of the Saugus VFW and the Fox Hill Yacht Club.

The beloved son of the late Gerard and Mary (Gibbons) Concilio, he was the loving father of Jared Leary of Saugus, devoted significant other of Dawn Gaffney and her sons, Matthew and Patrick of Saugus, cherished brother of Sharon Concilio and Laura Faucher, both of Revere and dear uncle of Nicholas and Brianna Faucher of Revere. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, some of whom fondly called him “Uncle Jack.”

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Philip ‘Phil’ Romano

April 24, 1937 — Dec. 31, 2019

To the love of my life, remembering all of the good times we shared for the past 32 years. Never forgetting the two of us, our travels, boating, fine dining and many laughs. May you find eternal rest.

Claire, your endless love.

Phil you are loved and missed by many friends in Revere and East Boston and a;; are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. John’s Episcopal Church, Corner of Bowdoin St. & Buchanan St., Winthrop, MA 02152.

Robert Iudica

Retired truck driver and proud lifetime member of Winthrop Elks

Robert M. Iudica of Saugus, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died on Monday, Jan. 6 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after being stricken at his home on Dec. 23, the day after celebrating his 85th birthday.

Robert was born and raised in East Boston. He was educated in Boston Public Schools, attended East Boston High School and began a 35-plus-year career as a truck driver for the Boston Shipyard in East Boston.

He was married for 60 years to Phyllis R. (Cimino) Iudica. The couple resided in East Boston for many years, then later moved to Revere, and, for the past 18 years, lived in Saugus. He loved spending time with family and always having a good time.

He was a very proud life-time member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, Winthrop

He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Phyllis R. (Cimino) Iudica of Saugus, loving father of Deborah A. Zaccaria of Reading and her late husband, Anthony M. “Tony” Zaccaria, Paul Tango and his wife, Cheryl of Cape Coral, FL, Robert Tango of Woburn and Roseann Tango of Chelsea; cherished grandfather of Robert Tango and Christopher Tango & his wife Sarah, all of Fla., Robert Tango and his wife, Christina of New Hampshire, Lisa Zaccaria of Saugus and the late Michelle Zaccaria, Gregory Tango and Jason Tango; adored great-grandfather of Brenna, Jack and Abagail and Lucas; dear brother of the late Lilian Iudica, Dorothy D’Ettore, Anthony Iudica and Josephine Cellucci and proud son of the late Carmelo and Teresa (Aleo) Iudica. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Anita Glennon

Of Melrose, formerly of Revere

Anita (Nigro) Glennon of Melrose passed away on Jan. 9.

Anita was born and raised in Revere to the late Neal and Catherine Nigro on Oct. 16, 1930.

Anita had an exciting sense of style and took pride in being fashionable. She loved exotic prints, bangles, and she would often collect pieces from her travels abroad. Traveling in good company was something that she cherished. She was a lover of film – and adored the iconic film stars of yesteryear. She was a golfer who played regularly with her late husband and friends at Mount Hood Golf Club. Anita loved her dogs and treated them like family members. She loved taking her late dog Kiah for walks and she will be greatly missed by her beloved dog Jackson.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Glennon of Melrose, devoted mother of Denise Siggins and husband, John and Lori Glennon, all of Melrose and Scott Glennon and his wife, Laura of Boxford; cherished sister of the late Dorothy Bell, Eleanor Hubbard and her surviving husband, Wallace and Bernice Mugherini and her late husband, Frank; loving grandmother of Nicole Siggins and her partner, Adina Bogert-O’Brien of Germany, Fallon Carpenter and her husband, Chris of Reading, Elizabeth Glennon and her fiancé, Matthew Berg of Kingston, Colleen Glennon and her partner, Chessa Mehlman of California and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Callie Carpenter. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guest book, please lvisit www.buonfiglio.com.

Marie Capodilupo

Revere High School matron for over 40 years

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Marie H.”ReRe”(Connors) Connolly-Capodilupo who passed following a long illness on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Chelsea and a lifelong Revere resident, she attended Revere Schools was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1942.

As a young woman, she began working for the Revere School System and spent over 40 years as the Matron at Revere High School. She was an exemplary family matriarch and a remarkable, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, aunt and great-aunt to her entire family.

She was raised on Revere Beach Boulevard at her Mom and Dad’s Inn, which was most similar to a Bed and Breakfast Their family, the Connors family, were devout and staunch supporters of the former St. Theresa’s Church on Revere Street until its closing.

She was an avid walker, along with her sister, Jeannette Foley. They were known, by their silver-white hair, meticulously coiffured, dressed to the nines, daily taking their walk on Revere Beach Boulevard. They accomplished this daily jaunt, well into their late 80s. Her surviving beloved husband, Justin A. Capodilupo, also enjoys a reputation as an avid walker. He could be seen as late as this past summer walking all over the city. Justin and Marie were married for the past 46 years.

She was the devoted mother to Terrance M. “Terry” Connolly and his wife, Mary of Mansfield and Kathleen Connolly of Chelsea; the adoring grandmother to Shannon C. Connolly of Mansfield, cherished aunt of Karen M. Epler and her husband, Grant O. of Lynnfield and the late Jean M. Maguire; dear sister to the late Thomas D. Connors and his late wife, Rose, Jeannette Foley and her late husband, Jeremiah A. “Jerry” and Jacqueline V. “Jackie” Grenda and her late husband, Frank M. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patient Activities Fund at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere MA, 02151.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Gerald Louis Fabiano

April 05, 1934 – December 20, 2019

Gerald L. Fabiano, age 85, of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Peabody, died on Friday December 20,2019, at his home after a brief illness.

Born and raised in East Boston, he was the son of the late Francesco and Rose (Poupolo) Fabiano.

He attended Boston Schools and earned an Associate’s Degree from Bunker Hill Community College.

Gerald was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. Two years of his service were served in the Korean War Zone.

He had served as a City of Boston Police Officer for 30 years. Receiving numerous commendations during his career, he was credited with saving many lives.

He was an “exercise fanatic,” walking Revere Beach daily and going to the gym. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved his Robyn very much and hopes to join her and his mother. “He always tried his best and made mistakes; but all in all things are good with God.”

He is survived by a daughter JoAnn Fabiano Sims of Peabody, a son Gerald Fabiano Jr. of Danvers, his three grandchildren: Ricky Sims and his wife Caroline of Rowley, Jessica Sims of Manhattan, N.Y., and Jillian Sims and her fiance Joseph Ricci of South Berwick, Maine, two sisters: Anna Vellante of East Boston, and Eleanor DePalma of Stoughton, and many nieces and nephews including Mark Vellante of Lynnfield. He is also survived by Teresa Fabiano of Florida. Gerald was the father of the late Robyn Fabiano and the brother of the late CarmelIa Antonnucci, Elizabeth Matt, Rita Tritto, Mary Spina, and Frank, Rocco, Sonny, and Tony Fabiano.

His Funeral will be held on Friday at 10:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home 426 Broadway (RTE129), Lynn followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Pius V Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Funeral

Home prior to Mass from 8:30am-10:30am.