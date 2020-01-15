Eversource challenges students to showcase their energy smarts

Eversource invites Massachusetts students to demonstrate their energy efficiency knowledge by entering its seventh annual Eversource Challenge.



The competition promotes energy conservation, energy efficiency and sustainability and is open to kindergarten to high school students in Eversource’s Massachusetts electric service territory. Deadline for registration is March 17, 2020. All entries must be received or postmarked by March 27, 2020.



“Year after year, our students continue to amaze us with their creativity and innovative energy efficiency ideas,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We are excited to kick off our seventh contest and look forward to receiving and reviewing this year’s projects.”



Students in grades K-8 are assigned grade-specific challenges and asked to submit entries in the form of a poster (Grades K-2), a limerick (Grade 3), an outdoor billboard (Grade 4), a narrative and an image of an energy-saving super-hero (Grade 5), a letter to parents (Grade 6), a news article (Grade 7), or public service announcement (Grade 8).



Students competing in Grades 9-12 will create a persuasive image that advocates for an energy topic. Options include a short poem (125 words or less) or a cartoon strip (12 cells or less) that addresses energy efficiency, a renewable energy source, or environmental concern.



Eversource Challenge finalists in all categories and grade levels will be honored at a special awards ceremony in early May, and winners will receive Amazon® Gift Cards. All entries are judged on the use of accurate and scientific facts, creativity, readability, persuasiveness, originality, and appearance. Students’ submissions are judged against those from the same grade levels in their community.

For applications, guidelines and more information about the Eversource Challenge, visit www.eversourceinschool.com/challenge.