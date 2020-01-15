Letter to the Editor

A MOMENT TO REMEMBER DOCTOR KING

Dear Editor,

As we remember Dr. Martin Luther King’s Holiday this year, let us strive that this hope becomes our hope. These words of Dr. King seem like they were written today.

“Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear drenched communities, and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty”.

An excerpt from the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” April 16, 1963.

Sincerely,

Paul Thomas Sarno