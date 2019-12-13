The Foundation Trust Announces 2019 Grant Recipients

The Foundation Trust, a private foundation serving the Greater Boston area, is pleased to announce its 2019 grant recipients. This was the inaugural year of grants from the Foundation Trust, were awarded to nonprofit organizations serving the community of Revere. The four non-profits from Revere received grants are Revere CARES, Revere Community School, Revere Police Activities League, Community Action Programs Inter-City, and Revere Youth in Action, a program of Women Encouraging Empowerment

Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director and Trustee of the Foundation Trust, emphasized “in Lynn, we were fortunate to have strong applications from organizations doing great work in the Foundation Trust’s priority tracks. These organizations bring a depth of knowledge and diversity to the issues they address, and we are excited to see the impacts they will have on local culture, youth development, and resources to overcome trauma and adversity.”

Recipients were chosen from nonprofits and municipal programs operating in the Foundation Trust’s program areas, including overcoming trauma and adversity, empowering high-risk youth and communities, restoring dignity and quality of care for adults living with chronic conditions, and advancing inclusivity in the arts.

To view the full list of 2019 grant recipients or to learn more about the Foundation Trust, visit www.foundationtrust.org.