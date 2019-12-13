Revere Beautification Committee Welcomes New Barrel Sponsors

The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) welcomes two new sponsors to its long-standing “Barrel Program”. The new sponsors are Dr. Jeffrey Coen and Woodlawn Memorials. (Pictured above)

This program was established many years ago to help the RBC in its long battle to reduce litter in the city. Trash barrels that are along Broadway, Shirley Ave., Winthrop Ave. and in Beachmont Square are all sponsored barrels that are maintained by the RBC under this program.

The RBC recognizes all of the veteran sponsors who have supported us over the years in our endeavor to “improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive clean up and beautification program and to address civic and environmental concerns.” They include Carol Tye, European Collision, Mayor Arrigo, Patrick Keefe, Anthony Zambuto, Roselee Vincent, Lattanzi Realty, Steve Morabito, Dan Rizzo, East Boston Savings Bank, Mickey Casoli, Michael Ferrante, Dr. Gennaro Cataldo, Bob’s Auto Body, Arthur Guinasso, John Powers, Kelly’s Roast Beef and Dr. Michael Boschetti.

With the funds from this program, the RBC is able to finance its other programs. The RBC works with local business and individuals to beautify the islands throughout the city, the RBC encourages residents and businesses to beautify their property through its “Home/Business Award” program, and to fund improvements on Revere Beach through participation in the MA “Matching Grants” program.

If you are interested in becoming a part of this program, please contact the RBC at 781-485-2770.