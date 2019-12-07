Obituaries 12-04-2019

Lillian Slattery

Well Known For Her Many Years Working At Stop & Shop On Squire Rd., Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Lillian G. (Martino) Slattery who passed away at the Woburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Woburn on Nov. 29. She was 85 years old.

Following the visitation, A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born and raised in East Boston, she attended East Boston schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School. She entered the workforce and worked in administrative positions for the Registry of Motor Vehicles and Pricewaterhouse.

She and her husband, Terrence L. Slattery, resided in Revere where they raised their family and she was a resident of Revere for over 25 years. Her husband “Terry” passed away on May 19, 2015, following 48 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark A. Slattery in 2017.

A devoted wife and mother, Lillian continued to work outside of the home, and she will be remembered by most for her many years working at Stop & Shop on Squire Road in Revere. It was there where she made many friends throughout the years.

She enjoyed frequent trips to Foxwoods and other casinos and loved to play Bingo; however, her greatest joy was spending time with family and she especially cherished time with her grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of the late Terrence L. Slattery, loving mother of Tommy Harmon and his wife, Christine of Woburn and the late Mark A. Slattery; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Melville and her husband, Joseph of Westwood and Derek Harmon of Woburn and adored great grandmother of Aria and Ava Melville. She was the dear sister of Peter C. Martino and his wife, Mary J. “Dolly,” of Revere, Rose Marie Lishner and her late husband, Joseph of North Reading and the late Elaine Lucci, the late John Martino and his surviving wife, Christine of Mansfield. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Joseph James McDonough

A man of Multiple Talents and Interests

Joseph James “Jay Jay” McDonough, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24 after a valiant seven-year battle with appendiceal cancer.

Jay (the name he preferred to be called ) was born in Dorchester on Feb. 11, 1953, to Mabel Marsh McDonough and John McDonough. He graduated from Revere High School and went on to pursue a variety of career occupations. He worked as a constable for the state of Massachusetts for over 40 years. He entered into the field of acting as an extra for multiple episodes on the TV series, “Spencer For Hire.” He also appeared as an extra in the movie, “Housesitter,” filmed in Boston and starring Steve Martin and Goldie Hawn. In addition, he appeared in several commercials and other shows/movies. One of his greatest accomplishments was to write, direct, produce and act in his own series, “City Cops.” It was successfully picked up by the local Revere cable network in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Music was a staple in his life…he DJ’d under the alias, Jay Campbell, working for the WRKO radio station in the ‘70s and ‘80s. He also worked as a DJ for WHEB in Portsmouth. N.H. and WROR. Most recently, he created his own radio station, WXBJ Cool 94.1FM station, in the Salisbury/Newburyport area.

His other hobbies and passions included: his love for travel, in particular, his trips to Las Vegas; taking candid photographs; restoring classic cars, such as his 1966 Ford Mustang which he enjoyed driving; and he was an avid and loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan.

A big part of his personality was his thirst for knowledge and ability to talk on any topic intelligently. He would watch the news and discovery channels every day. As a young man, he would shadow tradesmen such as plumbers, electricians, and carpenters so he could be proficient in his own home repairs and property renovations.

Jay is survived by his wife, Mirella McDonough, stepdaughter Kayla Stevens and stepgrandson, James Stevens; his sisters, Joan Embree and Patricia Sullivan and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Marcia Couch and John (Jack) McDonough.

Edwina Laurano

Former employee of Suffolk Downs and Wonderland Race Tracks

Edwina L. (Fahey) Laurano of Beachmont Revere, a longtime resident of the Jack Satter House, died on Nov. 29. She was 88 years old and a former employee of Suffolk Downs and Wonderland Race Tracks.

Mrs. Laurano was the wife of the late Richard T. Laurano. She was the loving mother of Richard Laurano, Jr., retired Lt. Revere Fire Department and his wife, Camille of Revere, Lynda DiCarlo and her husband, Stephen of Peabody, Lisa Hoppe and her husband, Steven of Florida and Capt. Joseph Laurano, RFD of Revere; cherished grandmother of Adrienne, Lt. Richard Laurano III, RFD and his wife, Stephanie, Kristen, Stephen and his wife, Emily Lauran and great grandmother of Isabelle and the sister of the late Evelyn Acconcia and Martha Paldi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral today, Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8:45 a.m. at the Bisbee Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Robert Baptista

GE Retiree who also held a Charter Boat Captains License

Robert D. Baptista of Revere passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1. He was 83 years old.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War and retired from General Electric in Lynn. He was also a lifelong member of the Pleasant Park Yacht Club, held a charter boat Captains License and was a lifelong member of the Winthrop Elks Club.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Rossi) Baptista, loving father of Lee Ann Voner and her husband, Richard of Revere, Lisa Murphy and her husband, Arthur of Danvers, Roberta Grutti and her husband, Vincenzo of Middleton, and the late Michael Baptista; caring brother of Jean Festa of Hawaii; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Richard Jr., Shawn, Ross, Madison, Michael, Vincenzo, and Sophia and great-grandfather of Mason, Dylan and Ian. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Robert’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Thursday, December 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

James Aloisi

Member of the Greatest Generation

James Aloisi died at home, in the loving care of his family, on Friday, Nov. 29 at the age of 93.

Jim grew up in Medford, the youngest of the seven children of Agrippino and Antonetta (Speranza) Aloisi. His sisters Mary, Rose and Josie and his brothers, Joseph, Mike, Sam and Frank predeceased him.

He was a graduate of Medford High School and as a young man he earned the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Jim married Rose Costa, an East Boston native, four years after he returned from naval service in World War II. They were born two weeks apart in the same month of the same year, and they died two months apart, as if they were always meant to be closely linked through life’s journey.

He was a part of that “Greatest Generation,” the men and women who took their courage for granted. That courage was born in their perseverance, overcoming the deprivations of the Great Depression and, later, defending the world in a global conflict when the cause was clear and the moral imperative never in doubt. Jim served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, notably guarding ships on the perilous Murmansk Run.

Jim and Rose were married in June of 1949, settled in East Boston, had two children and lived and loved through good times and bad through 70 years of marriage.

Jim worked for many years for the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company and, during the Christmas holidays, he would work evenings at the Post Office in order to earn a little extra money to pay for the holiday presents. In later years he worked for the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, heading the rate setting division.

Rose was a formidable cook and Jim was a formidable eater. In food they found a special place of enjoyment and pleasure. In retirement, they summered at Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard where Jim found special enjoyment in creating and tending a lush seasonal garden.

Before he died, he was the oldest living member of the Saint Agrippina Society, a religious group that venerates the patron saint of Mineo, Sicily.

His son, James Jr. and daughter, Carol Ann would like to acknowledge the support and care of the Care Dimensions hospice team and the home care support provided by truly wonderful people who seamlessly worked with the family to make a challenging time manageable.

Jim Aloisi is mourned by his two children, who will miss the warmth of his gentle, generous, spirit, their spouses Paul Rehme and Susan Ward, and by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family strongly prefers that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Grazio Mellone

Longtime Member of the Iron Workers Union

Grazio Mellone of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away Nov. 26.

A longtime member of the Iron Workers Union Local #7, he was the loving husband of 65 years to Palma (Chiola) Mellone of Revere, devoted father of Alfonso and Giovanni, both of Italy, Rosa Grasso and her husband, Demetrio and Giuseppe “Pino” and his wife, Marlene, all of Revere and the cherished grandfather of eight. He is also survived by his many loving great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street (Orient Heights) East Boston. Grazio was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Doris D’Ambrosio

Of Revere

Doris A. (Terilli) D’Ambrosio, 80, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Nov. 26.

She was the beloved wife of the late John D’Ambrosio, loving mother of Deborah Malacaso of Florida, Ralph Ferullo of New Hampshire, Lisa Ferullo of Burlington, Joseph Ferullo of Florida, Elizabeth Smith of Texas and Michael Ferullo of Florida; dear sister of Jeanette Deveau and Rosemary Terilli, both of Revere, Raymond Terilli of Stoneham, Eleanor Demeo of Norwood, Joseph Terilli of Stoneham and the late John Terilli; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and the late Desiree Moore and adored great-grandmother of 23. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor her life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Memorial Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11 a.m.

For quest book and directions please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Rose Armelin

Of Revere

Rose “Vartrie“ ( Avedisian ) Armelin of Revere died on Nov. 26 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late Anthony P. Armelin Jr., devoted mother of Rose Warnock and her late husband, George and Tony Armelin, loving grandmother of David, Andrew and Annalise Warnock, cherished great-grandmother of Lukas Venezia and dear cousin of Carol Murphy. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn St., Watertown on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. A visitation period for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 3 to 4 p.m., immediately prior to the prayer service.

Joseph James Williams

Retired Baker and Member of K of C Council 16550 in Revere

Late Revere and Winthrop resident, Joseph James Williams passed away on Monday morning, Dec. 29 at the Winthrop Place in Winthrop. He was 78 years old.

Born in Phoenixville, PA, the son of the late James and Frances (Grabowski) Williams. Joseph enlisted in the US Navy on March 17, 1959 during peacetime and he was honorably discharged on Sept. 17, 1962. Joseph retired in 2001 as a baker at the Elm Street Bakery in Everett. He was a late member of the Knights of Columbus Council #16550 in Revere.

Joseph was the husband of the late Estelle L. (March) Williams, the beloved father of James M. Williams and his wife, Joyce of Peabody. He is also lovingly survived by twin granddaughters, Sophia and Madelyn Williams of Peabody.

Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne where Joseph and his beloved wife, Estelle, will be entered into rest.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.

Celia Janiak

Faith, Family and Fun were her Priorities

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Celia A. (Corso) Janiak, who died on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Cambridge Health Alliance – Everett Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 89 years old. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home following the visitation at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

Celia was a Revere native and lifelong resident. One of four children born to Frank and Ann (Ciardo) Corso, she was educated in Revere schools and her parish where she remained faithful and dedicated was Immaculate Conception Church in Revere.

As a young woman just out of school, she worked as a salesclerk at Grant’s Department Store in Boston for several years. She later took a position at Transatron located in East Boston as an assembler where she worked until she married.

Celia was a proud, dedicated housewife and mother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and she was the essence of being a mom. Her love and devotion for her family was the most meaningful part of her life. She always enjoyed and looked forward to spending time with family.

Celia had a group of friends who she would enjoy the day with at Suffolk Downs Racetrack. She enjoyed many laughs and luncheons there while it was in operation. Celia also enjoyed shopping for anything and everything and going out for a wonderful dinner with her friends and family. Her humble life was prioritized by faith, family and fun.

She was the devoted wife of 46 years of the late Joseph J. Janiak, Jr., who died on July 1, 2010 and the loving and caring mother of Roy P. Olszewski and Kimberly A. Silveira, both of Revere; cherished grandmother of Alyssa N. Silveira of Revere; dear sister of Anna Milner of South Carolina and the late Matthew “Marty” Corso and Gussie “Patricia” Janiak. She is also lovingly survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Ralph Hartman

35-Year Member Of Local 218 And Lifetime Member Of The Broad Sound Tuna Club

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Ralph L. Hartman, who was stricken at his Oak Island residence with his family on Sunday, Dec. 1. He was 74 years old. A funeral service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 4:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

Ralph was born in Everett and raised and educated in Revere. He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1962 and a lifelong resident of the Oak Island Section of Revere.

Immediately after high school, Ralph became an apprentice carpenter for Local #218. He enjoyed a career that spanned over 35 years. He went from an apprentice, journeyman and then supervisor. Over his long career he worked on many of the projects that shaped the city to what it is today.

On Sept. 14, 1969, he married his one and only true love, Barbara Dello Russo. The couple remained in Oak Island where they began their life together and raised their family.

Ralph retired in 2007 and it allowed him to spend more time on the water, enjoying lobster and tuna fishing. He also built his own 36’ lobster boat, which he named “My Duff.” The water was his passion and he loved being on it as often as he could.

In later years, he and his wife would escape the winter and go to their home in Ft. Myers, Florida. Ralph could often be seen on a daily basis taking his morning walks on Revere Beach.

He was a lifetime member of the Broad Sound Tuna Club in Revere, a member of the Ft. Myers Lodge of Moose, a loving husband, father and genuine friend to many.

The devoted husband of 50 years to Barbara A. (Dello Russo) Hartman of Revere, he was the loving and proud father of Scot C. Hartman and Nicole J. Hartman, both of Revere; adored son of the late Robert W. Hartman, Sr. and Ruth (Eaton) Hartman; dear brother of Cheryl Blumsack and her husband, Allan of Tewksbury and the late Robert W. Hartman, Jr.; cherished brother in law of Annette and Thomas Hudson of Revere and Gerald and Terri-Ann Dello Russo of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com.