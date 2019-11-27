News A Win-Win Weekend for Revere by Journal Staff • November 27, 2019 • 0 Comments The Revere High School Cheerleading team ended their undefeated season in the best way possible: taking home a state title. This years Cheering squad took home the State Title for the large co-ed division at the Mass. State Championships at Worcester State University on Nov. 24. Shown above are: Jerelys Canales, Niccole Gonzalez, Sofia Gendreau, Captain Madeline Stuart, Head Coach Julianne Falzarano, Captain Ava Wiswall, Melanie Leonard, Vanessa Cabrera, Zoey LeGrand Back Row: Olivia Osborne, Adamarys Sanchez Cardona, Emily Chiles, Zachary Chbani, Assistant Coach Kylie Mazza, Alexa Bessler, Assistant Coach Kristina Russo, Assistant Coach Nicole Palermo, Allen DeLaRosa Polanco, Alexandra Ramirez Caro, Kaitlin Mendalka, Isabella Correia. The Lady Pats pose with the trophy after defeating Winthrop’s Lady Vikings at the annual Flag Football game on Nov. 23. The Lady Patriots won 22-14.