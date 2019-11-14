News Briefs

Mayoral Candidates Spent $519,256 in their Campaigns

Revere’s 2019 mayoral election was not only exciting, but it was expensive as Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo combined to spend $519,256 in their respective campaigns for the corner office.

Arrigo, who was re-elected mayor, spent $329,593, the largest amount among the 99 candidates who sought election in the 34 cities that had mayoral contests. Rizzo spent $189,663 in his campaign, the third highest amount among all mayoral candidates. Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch spent $236,739 in his successful campaign for re-election.

The candidates’ expenditures listed above are according to data filed by the candidates with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF).

The Revere mayoral race was by far the most expensive in the state by better than a 2-1 margin, eclipsing Brockton where candidates spent $254,869 in their campaigns. The totals include preliminary and general elections.

Arrigo began his campaign with $165,251 in his account. Rizzo started his campaign with $6,834.55.

BU Graduates Revere Residents

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,106 students in September 2019.

Receiving degrees were Revere students Naima Matahri, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Cum Laude; Rachel E. Glasser, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching; Anna Stepanova, Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Dominique Ciarlone, Master of Education in Early Childhood Education; Susan A. Holland, Master of Science in Computer Information Systems; Adrienne Foti, Master of Education in Early Childhood Education; Giancarlo Ganoza, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, Cum Laude; Alaa K. Redwan, Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Pediatric Dentistry.

Ice Skating Class

NEW Learn-To-Skate classes for children, ages 4 to 18 at the LoConte Rink on Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Medford, start Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m., for 7 weeks. November Special – use discount code MED2 and get seven classes for the price of six.

Use hockey, recreational or figure skates. Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes taught. For information and to register, call Bay State Skating School at 781-890-8480 or visit online at www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org.

Support Group to Meet

National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater North Shore is hosting a Family and Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group on Wednesday Nov. 27 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A, 81 Highland Ave, Beverly. The two groups are for family and friends of those dealing with mental health challenges and for individuals (peers) and they meet the last Wednesday of Every Month . For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 617-984-0504 and leave a message. Also visit www.namigreaternorthshore.org.