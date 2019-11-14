Powers Says He Is Eager To Return to the City Council

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he is eager to get back to work after a hard-fought victory in the Nov. 5 election.

Powers defeated challenger Eric Lampedecchio by 330 votes in a rematch of their 2017 race. Lampedecchio ran a vigorous campaign for several months and attended many City Council meetings, but Powers also campaigned hard and won in all five precincts of the ward.

“I base my victory on my efforts and accomplishments for the residents of Ward 5,” said Powers.

The popular councillor led the way with Mayor Brian Arrigo and his colleagues in securing approval of a bond authorization for a new fire station that will serve the Point of Pines, Revere Beach Boulevard, Oak Island, and lower Revere Street, as well as the entire city.

During his tenure, Powers has helped make major improvements to address the flooding issues in the ward. He also advocated for two new parks in Ward 5, Gibson Park in the Point of Pines and a new park in Oak Island.

Powers said he is looking forward to working with Mayor Arrigo and the City Council to continue moving the city in a positive direction.

Powers and all elected officials will be inaugurated during a Jan. 1 ceremony.

In the other contested ward races, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky defeated Robert Bent while Ricky Serino defeated Nick Moulaison Sr. to take the Ward 6 seat that is being vacated by retiring Councillor Charlie Patch.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, and Ward 4 Councllor Patrick Keefe were unopposed in their bids for re-election to the 11-member City Council.