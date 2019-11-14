The remarkable journey forged this season by the Revere High football team moves another step forward Friday evening when coach Lou Cicatelli and his Patriots make the short trek up Route 1 to battle Melrose High in the championship game of the Division 4 North Sectional of the MIAA state football playoffs.

At stake in Friday’s encounter with Melrose is a trip to Gillette Stadium for the Super Bowl and the opportunity to play for a Division 4 state championship.

From the very start of the 2019 campaign, coach Cicatelli and his wrecking crew have overcome the odds week-by-week, leaving a succession of top-20 teams in their wake, to the point that the Patriots themselves now are ranked in the top-10 in the state in every poll.

Only one Revere team ever has been ranked so-highly and has played in a Super Bowl — and that was 46 years ago in 1973.

Both Revere and Melrose enter Friday’s contest with perfect 9-0 records, making for a fitting battle with so much on the line between two outstanding teams.

We wish coach Cicatelli, his staff, and his team the best of luck. They already have accomplished great things this season and we know they will give it their all on the gridiron Friday night at Melrose High.

Let’s go Revere — beat Melrose!