To RHS Fans: Make Revere Proud

There is no doubt that there will be plenty of excitement Friday evening when Revere and Melrose battle each other for the Division 4 North championship and the right to advance to the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

As is inevitable in such circumstances, emotions and energy will run high, both among the players and fans on both sides.

The Revere High football program under coach Lou Cicatelli has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years in terms of its success on the field, but what has impressed us most about both the players and their fans has been the manner in which they have comported themselves.

The Patriots have been successful — and had loads of fun — but win or lose, the team and their fans always have conducted themselves with class and a respect for their opponents that has been a credit to themselves, their school, and their city.

We wish our Patriots the best of luck on Friday night and we urge all Revere fans to act in a manner that is befitting our great team, our great school, and our great city.