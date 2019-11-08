Malden Catholic Welcomes Over 250 Future Lancers at Open House

Malden Catholic High School had its largest Open House in over 7 years, welcoming over 250 future Lancers on Sunday, October 27, 2019. This was the school’s largest attendance for a single-day event.

As they entered through the doors of 99 Crystal Street in Malden, prospective students and their parents were greeted by a team of Malden Catholic students, parents and alumni who were there to answer questions, organize tour groups and ensure the beginning of an overall exciting day.

Headmaster John Thornburg kicked off the Open House with a presentation for families and prospective students and emphasized the fact that historically Malden Catholic graduates have produced tremendously successful outcomes post-graduation. “Malden Catholic graduates graduate from 4-year colleges at a rate that is 50% higher than the national average,” stated Thornburg. “The average Malden Catholic graduate passes more Advanced Placement tests than 97% all public high schools North of Boston.” MC Class 1994 alum and Founder of Doble LeBranti Financial Group, Richard LeBranti, shared stories regarding his personal accomplishments and credited his Malden Catholic education for much of his success in life.

In the presentation, Thornburg reinforced that MC is one of the only schools in the country that has a distinct boys and girls division under one institution and after school hours are completed, boys and girls have the chance to partake in competitive athletics and a wide array of shared extracurricular and service activities. This model creates the best of both worlds: rigorous academics in a single-gender setting and collaboration in athletic, artistic, and extracurricular venues. He then concluded by adding, “If you choose to join us, you can expect to be part of a warm, inclusive family. We believe that building ‘enduring personal relationships’ are the foundation of a great education and that’s what we strive to create at Malden Catholic.”

Throughout the campus tour, prospective students experienced hands-on learning including MC’s new STEM center, Digital Arts laboratory and foreign languages Cantina. School Counseling also shared information regarding the exhaustive 4-year process designed assists families in finding the ideal academic, social and financial fit for their child’s college experience.

Once the tours were complete, families returned to the gymnasium for lunch and had the opportunity to spend time at hosted tables representing 33 extracurricular clubs and meet with both club moderators and athletic coaches.

Director of Admissions at Malden Catholic, Matthew O’Neil ’99, was extremely happy with the success of the event and commented, “We were delighted to experience the tremendous enthusiasm and growth in Open House attendance and look forward to a dynamic class of freshman men and women in 2024.”