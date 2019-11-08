City Councillors Praise Sgt. Giannino

Revere councillors lauded Revere Police Sgt. Chris Giannino after voting to honor him for protecting and serving the city for 30 years in the Revere Police Department

Following are excerpts of some of the councillors’ remarks:

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito, co-sponsor of the motion:

Sgt. Giannino has served on the force for 30 years. When he learned that I was bringing this [certificate of commendation] before the Council, he gave me a call. Appreciative as he was, yet humbled for his 30 years of service, he didn’t think it was a big deal. But serving our city and its people for 30 years, it’s a big deal to me and I’m sure it’s a big deal for everyone out there. I think it’s well deserved and we should recognize and appreciate his service for 30 years. Congratulations.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Ann Giannino:

“I’m not speaking as a city councillor, I’m speaking as his [Sgt. Giannno’s] daughter. Steve, thank you so much, it was so kind. For those of you who know my dad, he’s incredibly humble. When this came up, he said, ‘you don’t get a certificate for doing your job.’ “And that’s what it is. My dad wakes up every day. He goes to work and he does his job and he loves it.’’

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, co-sponsor of the motion: “I am speechless. Chris is one of my best friends. I absolutely love him. I think this is a great award.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers: “I want to add to the accolades. We had a situation on North Shore Road where there was a backup of cars and some speeding. As a result of a conversation I had with Sgt. Giannino, the situation was resolved.”

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo: Sgt. Giannino is just a good guy. He’a a friend. He’s somebody whose company I enjoy. He always represents our city well and professionally. I think one of the important things that he does that’s so important in police work, he always manages to treat people with respect. He treats everybody respectfully. My hat’s off to him.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto: “I have to throw bouquets at Chris Giannino because he is a true professional. Anything to do with traffic, he knows everything about it. Like my colleague said, he treats everybody respectfully. Thirty years is quite an accomplishment.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky: Sgt. Giannino, who everybody knows him as Chris, is a good guy. He knows his stuff. If you come up with an idea, that you think will be good, he will rationalize it and talk to you about both sides. It’s very exciting to honor him. He’s a great guy and he does deserve this award.”

Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch (a former Revere Police officer): “It was a pleasure working with Chris for 15 years. It’s a great family and he’s a perfect example of it. He’s a great police officer. He’s a great person and friend. Congratulations, Chris.” Council President Arthur Guinasso: “He’s just