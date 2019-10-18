Powers Announces Bid for Re-Election in Ward 5

Ward 5 City Councilor announces his candidacy for re-election. The following is his statement. Greetings. My name is John Powers, and it has been my honor to represent the citizens of Ward 5 on the Revere City Council.

Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Ward 5 Council seat. I am grateful beyond words for the trust you have placed in me over the yeas. I humbly ask for your support again, so that I may continue to serve you and that we may, together, continue the progress we have begun in the great city of Revere.

Please allow me to tell you a little about myself and some of the accomplishments of which I’m proudest. I am a lifelong Revere resident, a homeowner, and a taxpayer. I have been elected by my colleagues to three terms as President of the City Council. As well, I have been appointed to five terms as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which takes a leading role in setting the city’s annual budget, Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, which has the important function of providing oversight of the Police and Fire Departments.

I pride myself in serving as a full-time City Councilor. I enjoy spending every day working on an important issue or providing constituent services. If you see fit to re-elect me, I pledge to continue to be accessible to all of our citizens, easily reachable and responsive to anyone who needs assistance, has a question or concern, or just want his or her voice heard.

Thus far in 2019, I’ve been pleased to secure tangible results on several issues that are important to us: I am happy to say that Wonderland Park race track – which had become a safety hazard and an eyesore and which had been taking up valuable commercial real estate has now been demolished.

I am happy to announce that a new, much needed fire station will be built in Ward 5. This has been a priority of mine since first being elected. It will service the Point of Pines, Revere B each Boulevard, Oak Island, lower Revere Street and the entire city when necessary.

I also pushed for a zoning change at the old boat yard on Mills Avenue, no longer can large apartment buildings be constructed at that site.

Gibson Park, Oak Island Park and Butler Circle have been completely renovated. Indeed, I have made important issues a priority throughout my tenure on the City Council.

I strongly supported the city’s school building program, including the construction, of the new Paul Revere School and the Rumney Marsh Academy, both of which serve the children of Ward 5.

I spearheaded the push for major drainage improvements on Arcadia, York, Argyle, and Ellerton Streets, and an improved sewer line at the rear of Revere Beach Boulevard. I also ensured that the city re-relined several thousand feet of sewer and drainage.

We now have new water mains on the Boulevard, and on Rice Avenue and Arcadia Street, to provide increased water pressure for residents in those areas.

I also worked successfully for construction of a new sewerage pump station on John Avenue, improvements to the Jackson Street pup station, and the construction of twin culverts under Sagamore and Shawmut Streets.

I also attacked the flooding problem through zoning changes by working for a prohibition on construction of multiple family homes on 3,000 square foot lots in flood z ones, thereby eliminating a building practice that put further stress on areas prone to flooding.

These are just a few of the many issues I fought for on behalf of the residents of Ward 5 and the en tire city. There are many other issues, projects, and improvements for which we must still fight for in the very near future.

Revere is at an exciting time in its history. The Direction we take and the choices we make in the coming years will determine whether we reach our economic, commercial, and civic potential.

I believe my record and my experience, my leadership qualities and work ethic, and my vision for continued progress in economic development, public safety, and capital improvements, make me ideally positioned to continue to serve you and our city.

I humbly ask you, Ward five residents, for your vote on Tuesday, November 5.