Obituaries 10-16-2019

Clark Morrison

Polaroid Retiree

Clark Morrison of Revere, formerly of Lynn, died on Oct. 13 surrounded by his loving family.

Clark graduated from Lynn English, Class of 1953. He retired from Polaroid in Cambridge after 36 years. Clark was a member of the Gannon Golf Club for 35 years and most recently the Nahant Golf Course and was a former member of Tony C’s in Nahant. He will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Born in Swampscott on Nov. 8, 1935 to the late Walter and Mary (Price), he was the beloved husband of 42 years to Jeannette (Vannelli), devoted father of Bruce Morrison and Dwight Morrison and his wife, Suzanne, all of Danvers and Brian Morrison of Revere, cherished grandfather of Christopher Morrison and his wife, Katie and Connor and Cameron Morrison and adoring great grandfather of Blakely. He was the dear bother of Stewart Morrison of Nahant and the late William Morrison and he also leaves behind countless friends who he would do anything for.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clark’s name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Mario DAmore, Jr.

Of Revere

Mario DAmore, Jr. of Revere passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8 at the age of 39.

The cherished son of Mario DAmore, Sr. of Stoneham and Ursula Barone of Revere, he was the loving brother of Vittorio DAmore and his wife, Angela of Boston, Fiore Esposito and his wife, Karissa and Michael Esposito and his wife, Alexandra, all of Revere, Lisa Marie DAmore of Stoneham and Joseph Esposito of Revere; dear grandson of Raffaela Barone of Revere and the late Vittorio and Iolanda (Fiore) DAmore and adored uncle of Jaxson Esposito and Giovanna Grace DAmore. Mario is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. Entombment was at Holy Cross Mausoleum. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mario’s honor to the charity of one’s choice. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Dorothy Wilkes

Of East Boston

Dorothy A. “Dottie” ( Vespa) Wilkes of East Boston died peacefully on Oct. 12.

She was the beloved wife of Frederick C Wilkes, devoted mother of Frederick “Ricky” and his late wife, Theresa of New York and Dennis, Mark and Jacqueline “Jackie” Wilkes, all of East Boston; dear sister of Gloria Vespa of Revere and the late Mary Shields and Joanne Stoico and cherished grandmother of Ricky, Derek, Shawn, Amanda, Andrew and Nicole. She is also survived by six loving great grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Dottie’s life by gathering today, Oct.16, at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., (Orient Heights) East Boston from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church in East Boston for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Dottie’s life at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Dottie being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Funeral home is handicapped accessible, children’s lounge available, ample off street parking with attendant.

For more information, please visit www. ruggieromh.com.

Joseph Pagliuca

Retired Pharmacist

Joseph Pagliuca of Revere, formerly of Boston’s North End, died on Oct. 10.

Joe graduated from St. Francis Seminary High School in Andover and MA College of Pharmacy. After graduation he worked many years as a pharmacist, the majority of it at Rexall in Dorchester.

Joe was a devoted parishioner of St Anthony’s church and after retirement he wintered in Florida and summered on the Cape.

The beloved husband of the late Annette (Cutrona), he was the devoted father of Peter Pagliuca and his wife, Patti, Stephen Pagliuca and his wife, Andrea and the late Joseph P. Pagliuca and cherished grandfather of Katlyn, Eric, Elizabeth, Peter and Stephen Anthony. He is also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Sciarappa and family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Michael Capozzi

Now in the loving arms of his mother, brother and grandparents

Michael Capozzi of Swampscott passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11 at the age of 37.

He was the beloved son of Robert Sr. and the late Marion (Doyle) Capozzi of Swampscott, dear brother of Christopher Capozzi of Swampscott and the late Robert “Robbie” Capozzi Jr., adored nephew of Joseph Doyle and his wife, Stephanie of Florida, John Doyle and his wife, Sandra of England, Andy Doyle and his wife, Phillis, Danny Doyle of Ireland and the late Eugene Capozzi, Edith Kelley and Gilda Hourihan. He is also survived by many loving cousins including, Carla Pasquale of Revere, Mark Capozzi of New Hampshire and Lisa Kelley of Revere.

Michael will be loved always and very sadly missed. He is now in the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Wanda Forster

Of Andover, Formerly of Revere

Wanda (Pavey) Forster of Andover. formerly of Revere, died on Oct. 10 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 13, 1938 in Malden to the late Harry Pavey and Sarah (DiCarlo), she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Forster, devoted mother of Raymond Forster II and his fiancé, Cindy Leonard Stumpo of Chestnut Hill, Daniel Forster and his wife, Patricia of Marblehead and Philip Forster and his wife, Judith of West Peabody; cherished grandmother of Philip II, Justin, Jaclynn, Jessica, Mary Rose, Raymond III and Mia and dear sister of Bernice Shea and her late husband, Edward of Seabrook, N.H. and Stephen Pavey and his wife, Lynne of Wakefield. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Arrangements entrusted the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Margaret Gavin

Mother of retired Revere Fire Captain

Margaret Gavin of Revere died on Oct. 9 at the age of 83.

The devoted mother of Retired Fire Captain Robert DiSalvo and his wife, Gina of Peabody, Kim Graham of Lynn, Tara DiSalvo of Winthrop and the late Dino DiSalvo, she was the dear sister of Mary Sullivan of Winthrop, Mike Gavin of Winthrop, Eileen Lewis of Maryland and the late Robert Gavin, Patricia Gavin and Joanne Beaudoin and is also lovingly survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home , Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice 790 Turnpike St, Suite 202 North Andover, MA 01845 For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Rina Gravallese

Of Revere

Rina (Santangelo) Gravallese of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 5. She was 87 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Gravallese, loving mother of Robert F. Gravallese and his companion, Cheryle Venezia of Sutton, and the late Debra Anne Gravallese; caring sister of Nancy DeRose and adored grandmother of Nicholas, Jessica, Gregory and Jacob. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rina’s name to Northeast Animal Shelter 347 Highland Ave., Salem MA 01970 .

For guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Grace Villani

Of Revere

Grace (Puleo) Villani of Revere, 97, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Pino) Puleo, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Villani, loving mother of Debra Villani of Cambridge; caring sister of the late Domenica Pagano, Stella D’Alessandro, Frank Puleo and Stephen Puleo and adored grandmother of Alexa Romancewicz. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere.

Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace’s name to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Carmine Martignetti

An Admired and Respected Boss and Leader

Carmine Martignetti of Malden entered into eternal life on Friday, Oct. 11, with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carmine was born in Boston, a son of Elena (Iantosca) and the late Beniamino Martignetti of Medford. His early years were spent in the North End of Boston until settling with his family in Medford.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Medford, Malden Catholic High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology where he made lifelong friends.

Carmine had an extremely strong work ethic that started at an early age, while helping the family business grow and prosper alongside his father, brothers and sisters. Extremely bright with an intellectual curiosity, he was a smart businessman with varied interests in a wide range of projects. Carmine had a keen eye for conceptualizing ideas and getting the job done. He was an admired and respected boss and leader, who was loyal, generous, genuine and humble.

Carmine enjoyed the time he spent in North Carolina with his many close friends and business associates. He was very proud of his involvement in the motion picture “Lbs.” and the message it portrayed.

Carmine was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, Godfather, and friend. With a kind heart, he constantly strove to honor, support, guide and most importantly protect his family. He would do anything for those he loved. Carmine was a good man, and he will be missed deeply.

Cherished son of Elena (Iantosca) and the late Beniamino Martignetti of Medford, he was the beloved brother of Michelina Mawn and her husband, J. Lawrence of Medford, Alessandro Martignetti of Topsfield, Anthony Martignetti of Medford, Rosemarie Hayes and her husband, Roscoe, Beniamino Martignetti, Jr. and his wife, Maria of Chelmsford, and Paul Martignetti and his wife, Elizabeth of Lynnfield; devoted uncle of Maya McDonald and her husband, Mitch, Kayla and Cianna Martignetti, Benjamin and James Mawn and Beniamino Martignetti III; dear friend of Kara Cleary of Boston; loving nephew of Antonio Martignetti and his wife, Adelaide of Revere, Flora Fina and her husband, Gaetano of Medford, the late Joseph Iantosca of Braintree, the late Emanuella Martignetti and her late husband, Ferdinando, Lucia Musto and her late husband, Biagio, all of Montreal, Suor Andonetta Martignetti and Suor Angela Iantosca, both of Italy, the late Ferdinando Martignetti and his late wife, Angela of New York, the late Felice Martignetti and his wife, Palmina, the late Alessandro Martignetti and his wife ,Antonietta, Maria Musto and her late husband, Giacomo, the late Ugo Iantosca and his wife, Ortenzia, all of Italy. He is also survived by countless cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, Thursday evening, Oct. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. in St. Joseph Church 114 High St., Medford. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Entombment to follow will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Carmine’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Italian Home for Children 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Anthony Garro

IRS Retiree and Dedicated Family Man

Anthony F. Garro, a Revere resident for over 90 years, passed away on Oct. 12 in the presence of his loving God and his devoted family at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea. He was in his 96th year.

His funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere today, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in the Sheffield Community Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Boston, Mr. Garro was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1942. For most of his working career, Mr. Garro was in the employ of the Federal Government, specifically for the Internal Revenue Service for over 35 years, serving as an account manager.

Mr. Garro moved to Revere when he married Mildred (DiSessa) Garro, who passed on April 24, 2000. Anthony remained in Revere until his passing.

As an active member of the Revere Senior Center, he was most interested in their bowling and bocce tournaments.

Family and friends will long remember him as a dedicated family man for his various roles in family structure and as a faithful and dedicated husband, dad and grandfather. His fine personality and his integrity are unchallenged.

He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (DiSessa) Garro, cherished father of Maria J. Reisman and her husband, Robert S. of Needham, Christina J. Brownell and her husband, Mark P. of Belchertown, Camille J. Garro and her partner, Dennis M. LaMalfa of Newburyport and Gina J. Garro and her husband, Brian S. Duplisea of Somerville; devoted grandfather of Marissa G. Semprucci and her husband, Michael of Needham, Matthew B. Reisman and his wife, Mandy of Marshfield , Nicholas A. Reisman and his wife, Sandra of Colorado, Adam G. Belmonte and his wife, Evie of North Andover, Alexander J. Brownell and his wife Casey of Malden, Melina Garro-Duplisea, Andres Garro-Duplisea and Sulmy Garro-Duplisea, all of Somerville; dear brother of the late Nan Scola, Frances Fiocca and Sarah Garro. He is also lovingly survived by four great-grandchildren, Layla, Olivia, Benjamin and Lucy and by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be to the St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.