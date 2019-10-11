Columbus Day Parade to Step Off on Monday

Special to The Journal

One of Revere’s longest-standing traditions, the Columbus Day Parade, returns on Monday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. The parade, which alternates annually between Revere and East Boston, celebrates the region’s Italian-American heritage. The parade begins on the south end of Broadway at the Chelsea line and marches up Broadway, continues along Revere Street, and ends at Saint Anthonys Church.

Grand Marshall Mayor Brian Arrigo will lead this year’s parade, which will feature dozens of marching bands, performers, vintage cars, floats, and local organizations.

We encourage residents of all ages to come enjoy this beloved community event,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We look forward to a fun, festive day celebrating our city’s rich heritage through an exciting line-up of entertainment.”

The parade committee includes Honorary Parade Producer, Albert ‘Buddy’ Mangini of East Boston, and chairpersons Linda DeMaio of Mayor Arrigo’s office, City of Revere Veteran Service Officer Marc Silvestri, and Revere Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Wendy Millar-Page.

For more details of the 2019 Revere Columbus Day Parade visit www.revere.org/parade.

Parade Entertainment Line-Up:

Mayor Brian M Arrigo – Grand Marshal Albert “Buddy” Mangini – Honorary Parade Producer Chairs – Linda DeMaio, Marc Silvestri, Wendy Millar-Page Classic cars – Boston Renaissance Lodge USS Constitution Honor Guard Sparky the Fire Dog 1954 Nash Metropolitan Convertible antique car Wally and Tessie – Boston Red Sox Dartmouth High School Marching Band Boston Fireman’s Band Aleppo Shriners Crusaders Senior Drum and Bugle Corp City of Revere – Parks & Recreation – Float Theme Muana Roma Band Rachel Ferrante’s Academy of Performing Arts Dance Studio Violin Viv New Magnolia Jazz Band Dance Revolution with Erica Northeast Italian Band Joseph Case High School Marching band Marblehead High School Marching Band North End Marching Band Tony Barrie Band Melrose Bandraiders High School Marching Band …and much, much more!