Mystic Valley Elder Services Awarded $3,000 to Support its Mobile Mental Health Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services was recently awarded $3,000 by the Magellan Cares Foundation toward its Mobile Mental Health program, a much needed resource that plays an important role supporting people with mental health conditions to successfully remain in a community setting.

“We are very grateful to Magellan Cares Foundation and Magellan Health for their support of the Mobile Mental Health Program. Magellan, and its subsidiary Senior Whole Health, recognize the importance of community care and in home mental health supports,” said Daniel O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “We work closely with Magellan and Senior Whole Health to provide a full range of health care and community based services to keep older adults living in their homes.”

With a growing need for community-based adult mental health services, Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Mobile Mental Health Program goal is to improve the overall mental health and emotional well-being of older adults and increase access to mental healthcare by providing home based mental health counseling and direct care services including diagnosis, prescription medication and therapy.