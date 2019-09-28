Alliance for Health and Environment Announces Oct. 3 Public Forum on Trash Incineration With GAIA

The Alliance for Health and Environment, in conjunction with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), is pleased to invite residents of Revere, Saugus and Lynn to a “Public Forum on Trash Incineration” on Thursday, October 3rd from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Saugus Town Hall (298 Central St., Saugus).

GAIA a worldwide alliance of more than 800 grassroots groups, non-governmental organizations, and individuals in over 90 countries. The organization and their members are global leaders in advancing visionary, win-win solutions to waste and pollution that protect the environment and human wellbeing, and also work to build strong, participatory local economies.

The event will feature a panel discussion on the dangers of trash incineration and how incineration affects those who live in close proximity to these facilities. Additionally, there will be a question/answer session with the panelists.

The Alliance for Health and Environment was formed in 2016 with the goal of raising awareness of incinerator ash disposal activities in Saugus, reducing pollution associated with waste incineration and ash disposal, and promoting environmental justice for communities impacted by waste incineration and ash disposal. Members include public officials, concerned residents of Saugus and Revere, as well as representatives from many highly respected environmental advocacy groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, Clean Water Action, Toxics Action Center, the Saugus River Watershed Council, Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment, Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the Point of Pines Beach Association.