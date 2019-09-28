RSCHP Presents ‘An Evening with Paranormal New England’

In early August, the Revere History Museum was investigated for signs of ghostly activity by a group called Paranormal New England. They will be returning to the museum on Oct. 19 to deliver a presentation in which they will discuss ghosts, the paranormal, and their own investigative techniques. They will give demonstrations of the equipment they use, and they will also answer questions from the audience. They may even show us some of the evidence they have collected in their investigations, which (depending on the results of their visit) could include evidence from the museum!

This event will take place in the meeting room at the Revere History Museum at 108 Beach Street, and therefore space will be limited. There will be a charge for this event – $20 for the general public and only $10 for Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation (RSCHP) members, payable by cash, check, or Venmo (@Revere-History) on the 19th.

Doors will open at 5:30 for light refreshments, the presentation begins at 6, and our gift shop will be open for a half hour after the presentation. The museum will not be open for tours during the presentation. To reserve a spot, please call us at 781-226-2866 or email at [email protected]