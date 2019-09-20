Police Briefs 09-18-2019

Road Construction: Public Safety Godsend

An Everett man ran the gauntlet on the Boulevard as he allegedly drove recklessly trying to outrun police, but like many before him, was foiled by gridlock and road construction.

On Sept. 9, around noon, an officer was stopped at the intersection of the Boulevard and Oak Island Street going southbound. As he was stopped, a car behind him swerved into oncoming traffic and sped off. The officer gave chase and put on his blue lights. Near Revere Street, the driver slowed down and put his flashers on as if he was going to stop.

But instead he floored it and took off.

Weaving into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane to pass cars, the driver clearly had no intention of stopping. As the officer began to pull back the chase, the two came upon a nasty bit of construction that blocked the fleeing driver and jammed him up.

Police moved into the stopped car and arrested the man near the State Police Barracks.

Eduardo Moran-Cabrera, 31, of Everett, was charged with operating recklessly to endanger, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failing to stop for police and a marked-lanes violation.

Asleep at the Wheel



A Peabody man was charged with his second OUI after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel on Geneva Street and hit a parked car on Sept. 8.

Around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the scene. A witness said a male driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel on the street. At one point, he allegedly hit the gas and popped a parked car.

When officers arrived, the man was fully unconscious and had to be woken up. He denied having been involved and was uncooperative.

After an investigation, it was found he was intoxicated, and when officers tried to arrest him, he fought them until the subdued him.

Danny Marckini, 29, of Peabody, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and negligent operation.

Counterfeit Bills



A Dolphin Avenue man is being investigated after passing two phony $100 at the Price Rite on Squire Road Sept. 3.

Officials at Price Rite zeroed in on the fake bills immediately and took down the man’s license plate number, which they passed on to police. Officers searching the area found the vehicle at the Dunks on American Legion Highway.

Inside, they asked the man about the money, but he said he got it from a friend. He had little more information.

Police charged Robert Smith, 80, of 146 Dolphin Ave., with two counts of possession of a counterfeit note.

Stolen Vehicle

A man from Leominster was arrested on Sept. 3 when he was found to allegedly be driving a stolen car.

Around 7:10 p.m., officers reported to an accident at 40 American Legion Highway. Inside, the driver was very nervous and was found not to have a license. After an investigation, they found he was also driving a stolen car.

Jarod Bryan, 21, of Leominster, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Just Sleepin’

A Malden man was found sleeping in a car on Park Avenue Sept. 8 that did not belong to him.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a resident called police when they found someone had broken into their car and was still sleeping in their car.

Police arrived and woke the man up, and he said he was sleeping there because a friend said he could crash in the car. Not so.

Police charged the man and a hearing at Court has been set up.

Marvin Duarte, 34, of Malden, was charged with breaking and entering in the day while entering at night.