Arrigo, Rizzo Will Meet in a Live Televised Debate

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo have accepted invitations to participate in a mayoral debate on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium.

The debate is being co-sponsored by the Revere Journal and Revere TV, who will broadcast the event live.

Stephen Quigley, president of the Independent Newspaper Group, will serve as moderator of the debate. Students from the Revere High School debate team will assist Quigley as moderators.

Both candidates said they were looking forward to discussing the issues in an open forum while highlighting their past accomplishments and speaking about their visions for the city.

Following are the statements from the mayoral candidates:

STATEMENT BY BRIAN ARRIGO

“There has never been any doubt that there will be a debate, and I am looking forward to discussing my administration’s accomplishments over the past four years and setting the record straight on some issues. Thank you to the Journal for hosting this type of forum and thank you in advance to the voters for their attention in this campaign.”

STATEMENT BY DAN RIZZO

“Since we decided that I would run for mayor, we have always anticipated and expected debates which we believe the public deserves. We are anxious to compare and contrast our vision for a better Revere as opposed to what we have seen over these last four years. Our plan is to talk about campaign promises that we made back in 2011 and compare them to promises that were made during the 2015 campaign.”