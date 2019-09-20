Revere Fall Festival Expected to Draw Large Crowd Saturday

Revere Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa and Assistant Director Charles Guiffrida are predicting a turnout of more than 1,000 people for the Fall Festival on Saturday on Broadway.

The third annual festival, which is being presented by Mayor Brian Arrigo and the City of Revere, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Broadway. The street, from Beach Street to Pleasant Street, will be closed for pedestrian foot traffic only during the festival.

As is the case with outdoor events, the weather will affect the turnout. With sunny conditions, pleasant temperatures and no rain in the forecast, the organizers are optimistic about a huge turnout.

“We had more than 2,000 people in our first year and approximately 1,000 last year when the weather was a little colder,” reported Giuffrida. “It looks like sunny and close to 80 degrees [for Saturday], so we’re hoping that it can draw the crowd back to where it was in the first year.”

Residents will be treated to entertainment by street performers and music by the band, The Reminiscents, and DJ Jim.

The festival is free of charge. Food trucks will be available for the purchase of food. There will also be a beer garden.

The festival is part of a series of well-attended events hosted by Parks and Recreation, including the holiday tree-lighting, Fright Night, coming up in October and the Fourth of July celebration.