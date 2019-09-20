McKenna Wants a Clean-up of Beachmont Fire Station Property

The City Council approved a motion by Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna that Mayor Brian Arrigo request the DPW to paint the façade and clean the Beachmont fire station property on Winthrop Avenue.

McKenna said the former fire station (which is now used for storage) is in disrepair and overgrown with weeds.

“This is the oldest and the first fire station in Revere and for 15 years, it’s been neglected,” said McKenna. “Doors are peeling off. The façade is just in disarray. All I want is a facelift for the outside [of the station].”

The councillor stated that the interior of the fire station is conversely, “beautiful – you have to see inside, it’s beautiful.”

“But outside, it really needs a facelift, so I’d like to ask the city if it can just clean it up, paint the front, straighten the doors and paint them over.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino said she supported McKenna’s motion.

“Several years back when it was operational, my uncle worked out of that station,” said Giannino. “He used to put beautiful flowers out front and that team really kept up with it. So I hope that we can restore it back to what it looked like.”